COVID-19: Seoul ANOC General Assembly postponed to 2021

By IANS

SEOUL: The Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC) and the Korean Sport and Olympic Committee (KSOC) on Tuesday announced the joint-decision to cancel this years ANOC General Assembly in Seoul.

The meeting has been postponed till next year in the wake of coronavirus pandemic that has hit the entire globe.



"ANOC is currently assessing alternative options for ensuring NOCs are provided with the opportunities to express their ideas and opinions and receive all the necessary reports and updates they would have been presented at this year's General Assembly," a statement on their website read.



Acting ANOC President Robin Mitchell stated the decision to postpone the event is disappointing but the right thing to do considering the unprecedented situation the world finds itself in currently.



"We are of course disappointed that we will not be hosting our General Assembly this year, but we believe that given the current global circumstances, it is the right decision to take," Mitchell was quoted as saying in the statement.



"We would like to thank our partners at the KSOC for all their hard work and for the flexibility they have shown. We will continue to work closely with the KSOC and look forward to welcoming the world's NOCs to Seoul in 2021."

