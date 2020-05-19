Patiala, Bengaluru first in for outdoor training

Indraneel Das By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Though the home ministry has allowed sports stadia and complexes to open without spectators, Sports Authority of India (SAI) centres are waiting for instructions from the sports ministry to start training in their premises. The standard operation procedure prepared by the SAI too needs to be in place. However, it is learnt that athletes in Patiala and Bengaluru would be the first to train in the SAI complexes. There is no time frame, but it is expected this week.

It is understood there was a meeting between sports minister Kiren Rijiju, ministry officials and top SAI officials in this regard. The ministry has opened all its complexes for training as per home ministry guidelines and state restrictions. The sports minister also tweeted: “Sports activities will be conducted in complexes and stadia strictly in accordance with MHA guidelines and that of the states in which they are situated”.

It is understood that high intensity training will not be possible as gyms and pools are not open. Also, recovery, an integral part of high intensity training, will not be possible until medical units open. Some of the national sports federations have started drawing up plans to resume training, especially in facilities at NIS Patiala and SAI Bengaluru.

The Athletics Federation of India has circulated a list of dos and don’ts. But they call it a ‘work in progress’. Top athletes are in Patiala and a few in Bengaluru without access to the playing arena. This time however, athletes are hoping that they can at least train on the ground.“It’s a work in progress,” explained AFI president Adille Sumariwalla. “We drew up the plan last month and are in the process of finalising it.” The federation is in touch with the sports ministry and awaiting instructions.

The Boxing Federation of India too seems excited. It has its SOP in place and feels once there is clear instruction from the ministry, it will start camps with boxers who live near the centres. “It’s a positive move and we are waiting for detailed guidelines from the ministry,” said BFI executive director RK Sacheti. “Priority will be given to Olympic-bound athletes and those on verge of qualification. Those who can travel by bus and car can join. Others can join once travel restrictions are eased.”

Two-time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar is waiting for clarity before commencing training at Chhatrasal Wrestling Centre in New Delhi. Delhi has allowed sports complexes and stadia to function. Sushil said coaches and support staff will have a meeting on Tuesday.

“We won’t allow everyone to train at once as it will be risky,” Sushil told this daily. “It’s a contact sport and a lot of guidelines need to be in place. Who are the wrestlers and in which category needs to be decided. Priority has to be elite wrestlers who have qualified or will qualify because once their performance dips it will be difficult to reboot.” Hostel facilities of the centre will not be open to all when it starts.