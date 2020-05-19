STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Patiala, Bengaluru first in for outdoor training

No high-intensity exercises but practice expected to resume this week, authorities await guidelines from SAI

Published: 19th May 2020 08:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2020 08:32 AM   |  A+A-

volleyball

Indian volleyball team during a practice session at Sports Authority of India complex in Bengaluru. (File Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)

By Indraneel Das
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Though the home ministry has allowed sports stadia and complexes to open without spectators, Sports Authority of India (SAI) centres are waiting for instructions from the sports ministry to start training in their premises. The standard operation procedure prepared by the SAI too needs to be in place. However, it is learnt that athletes in Patiala and Bengaluru would be the first to train in the SAI complexes. There is no time frame, but it is expected this week.

It is understood there was a meeting between sports minister Kiren Rijiju, ministry officials and top SAI officials in this regard. The ministry has opened all its complexes for training as per home ministry guidelines and state restrictions. The sports minister also tweeted: “Sports activities will be conducted in complexes and stadia strictly in accordance with MHA guidelines and that of the states in which they are situated”.

It is understood that high intensity training will not be possible as gyms and pools are not open. Also, recovery, an integral part of high intensity training, will not be possible until medical units open. Some of the national sports federations have started drawing up plans to resume training, especially in facilities at NIS Patiala and SAI Bengaluru.

The Athletics Federation of India has circulated a list of dos and don’ts. But they call it a ‘work in progress’. Top athletes are in Patiala and a few in Bengaluru without access to the playing arena. This time however, athletes are hoping that they can at least train on the ground.“It’s a work in progress,” explained AFI president Adille Sumariwalla. “We drew up the plan last month and are in the process of finalising it.” The federation is in touch with the sports ministry and awaiting instructions.

The Boxing Federation of India too seems excited. It has its SOP in place and feels once there is clear instruction from the ministry, it will start camps with boxers who live near the centres. “It’s a positive move and we are waiting for detailed guidelines from the ministry,” said BFI executive director RK Sacheti. “Priority will be given to Olympic-bound athletes and those on verge of qualification. Those who can travel by bus and car can join. Others can join once travel restrictions are eased.”

Two-time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar is waiting for clarity before commencing training at Chhatrasal Wrestling Centre in New Delhi. Delhi has allowed sports complexes and stadia to function. Sushil said coaches and support staff will have a meeting on Tuesday.

“We won’t allow everyone to train at once as it will be risky,” Sushil told this daily. “It’s a contact sport and a lot of guidelines need to be in place. Who are the wrestlers and in which category needs to be decided. Priority has to be elite wrestlers who have qualified or will qualify because once their performance dips it will be difficult to reboot.” Hostel facilities of the centre will not be open to all when it starts.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sports Authority of India SAI lockdown COVID-19 Patiala
Coronavirus
WATCH: Utter chaos as hundreds of migrants fight to travel in train in UP
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo| ANI)
Atmanirbhar Bharat analysis: FM's measures realistic and implementable
More than 500 people die in Yemen of suspected coronavirus
Mumbai: Wuhan-style COVID hospital made in BKC as cases rise
Still from 'Nasir'
Tamil Nadu's Lockdown 4.0: What is allowed, what is not

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(Image for representation only) A vial of the investigational drug remdesivir is visually inspected at a Gilead Sciences manufacturing site in US. (File photo| AP)
Scientists in China believe new drug can stop pandemic 'without vaccine'
Image for epresentational purpose only (File | EPS)
Kerala-grown 'superfood' jackfruit goes global as a meat substitute
Gallery
The existing restrictions in Chennai will continue tio be in force as the status of containment zones will continue unchanged.
Lockdown 4.0: 7 things Chennai residents should know as Tamil Nadu extends statewide restrictions till May 31
Aaron of FSV Mainz 05 takes a corner kick during the German Bundesliga match against 1. FC Cologne in Cologne. Set-pieces taken closer to the stands are usually marked by vibrant roars of the fans. Social distancing protocols means only the players' voice echoed in the otherwise packed galleries of Germany. (Photo | AP)
Football is back, but: 8 pictures from Bundesliga that can hurt fans of 'the beautiful game'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp