Karnataka golf courses to open doors this week

The Karnataka Golf Association (KGA) and Prestige Golfshire Club could be the first among many to open their doors in the next couple of days.

Golf

By Ashim Sunam
Express News Service

BENGALURU: After being closed for nearly two months due to the COVID- 19 pandemic, golf clubs in Karnataka are inching towards resuming operations. The Karnataka Golf Association (KGA) and Prestige Golfshire Club could be the first among many to open their doors in the next couple of days. Both clubs will hold meetings on Wednesday, where they will chalk out details of the guidelines to be followed on the golf course. “We will be opening by this week.

We got the official communication to open. But when exactly, we will can tell after the committee meeting. There are guidelines, like age restrictions and others, that the government has asked us to follow. We need to discuss those and then finalise the date or day,” KGA secretary Prithviraj Urs said. After these are finalised, the members will be communicated about the guidelines. The KGA has said that U-11 golfers will not be allowed. Caddies are going to be present to help the golfers but they cannot be asked to carry their bags. And though the sport can start, tournaments are still some time away.

“There will be lots of people if there are competitions. So, at this point there will be no tournaments, I can confirm,” said Urs. Players like Bengaluru’s Khalin Joshi are eager to get back on the course. “Though I have been hitting balls at home, playing on the course is different altogether. It is important that we follow the guidelines, but golf is a not a contact sport and social distancing is always followed.

I think competitions will take some time. But at least after two months we are going to hit balls on the green, which is a huge relief,” said Joshi. However, some of the clubs like the Eagleton Golf Resort and Zeon Hills Golf are still awaiting clarifications on opening their doors.

“We are waiting for official communication from the Deputy Commissioner, as they provided notifications on stopping activities. We presume, they will communicate with us soon. We have decided to wait till Wednesday. If we do not get anything, we will seek clarifications,” said Chetan Meda, director of Eagleton Golf Resort.

