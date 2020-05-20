STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tamil Nadu authorities await government clarifications to open sports complexes

Administrators tracking developments said the SDAT has asked for clarifications from the Tamil Nadu government.

Published: 20th May 2020 12:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2020 12:46 AM

By Ashok Venugopal
CHENNAI: Despite the home ministry granting permission to open sports complexes and stadia for athletes to train, facilities in Tamil Nadu could take a while to reopen.

There is need for clarity on several fronts. The ministry order permits to train only those who are preparing for national and international events. Here lies the ambiguity.

"We are working out the modalities for opening tennis facilities for players to practise. It will take a while for things to get going. We need clarity on who is to be deemed an international player. Is he the one who is part of the Indian Davis Cup team? Is he the one who plays in the ATP Tour or is he the one who plays ITF tournaments? Tennis is different from other sports. We are in the process of finding out who can be allowed. Once that is clear, facilities should be open,'' said an official of the Tamil Nadu Tennis Association.

In volleyball, the case is different and there is no scope for opening. "The government order says only those who are preparing for national and international events can practise. Since there are no nationals or international events in the near future, there is no scope for opening the facility,'' said AK
Chitrapandian, Chennai District Volleyball Association secretary.

Most administrators of sports bodies, coaches and people in charge of various facilities are waiting for orders from Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT).

"We are waiting for orders to open the facilities. Each sport requires a different SOP for the safety of the players,'' said a coach at a sports facility.

At the moment, all facilities, irrespective of which zone (red or orange) they are, will remain under lockdown. Ace paddler A Sharath Kamal said that he's looking forward to returning to training and is waiting for instructions. 

"I'm keen to train at the SDAT-AKG Academy with my father A Srinivasa Rao. I'm waiting for instructions from authorities. After all these months, it will be good and motivating to start training," said Sharath.

Many other athletes are not keen on training as they have to bear the expenses of their coaches' boarding and lodging.

