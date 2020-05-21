Khelo India khelo time again as SAI releases SOPs for resumption of sports at its centres

Indraneel Das By

Express News Service

Khelo India – phir se (again)! Resumption of sport has been a talking point for quite some time now. With athletes itching to step out of their rooms, coaches piqued about the fitness of their wards and administrators working out various policies and procedures on resuming sporting activities, it was a matter of time before guidelines were in place. The Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) framed by the Sports Authority of India for sports activities was released on Thursday. Training in small groups. No sharing equipment. No handshake or hugs. In short, no gesture that defines sports would be permitted.

SAI secretary, Rohit Bharadwaj, who headed a six-member committee to frame the guidelines, cautioned that this should be utilised in conjunction with local or state restrictions imposed in that particular area. “If there is any contradiction between this SOP and government guidelines, the latter shall prevail,” he said. “Everything should be done in consultation with local authorities.” This might be applicable with immediate effect but resumption might take a little longer.

All stakeholders too would be consulted before resuming training. A time frame too was not possible without knowing the ground reality in each area where SAI centres are located. Resumption of national camps at SAI and non-SAI centres will be finalised in consultation with the national sports federations (NSFs). The SOP mandates that a Covid-19 task force be created in each centre. The chief coach would be part of it and the centre head will be the ex-officio chief. The latter will be responsible for implementing and overseeing the SOP. Even sanitising large complexes will take time.

Most of the SAI centres are closed as trainees were asked to go home before lockdown. Workforce needs to come back first and screened as per SOP. Athletes can join later. As reported by this newspaper, all athletes and support staff who will join SAI centres will be tested and remain in quarantine until results are back. Those who are already there too will be screened. Single occupancy for trainees and 25 per cent capacity in large dormitories are some of the recommendations.

It needs to be seen how centres like Patiala and Bengaluru, where athletes are sharing rooms, will be accommodated. Athletes, hockey players, weightlifters, archers, cyclists, fencers, wrestlers, shuttlers, boxers, shooters and paddlers can resume training. Water sport is a no as of now. Some federations feel it will take time for athletes to gain the confidence to join camps. Even though air travel will begin from May 25, a lot of athletes would not try and take risks right now.

Since there is no competition for the next two, three months, federations would like to tread cautiously. Some ask that if sports complexes are open in New Delhi, what is taking JN Stadium, IG Stadium or the shooting ranges time to open?

DOs

For athletes

* Educate yourself about precautionary measures.

* Change at respective rooms before and after sports activities.

* Practise hand hygiene.

* Maintain minimum 2 metre distance from other individuals at all places and at all times.

* Shower before physiotherapy.

* Immediately inform medical personnel if experiencing any illness and avoid activities.

* Use mask at all times except during sports activities.

* Use Aarogya Setu app.

For coaches

* Educate self about precautionary measures.

* Practise hand hygiene.

* Maintain minimum 2m distance from other individuals at all places and at all time.

* Ensure disinfection of equipment shared by athletes before and after every use.

* Immediately inform medical personnel if experiencing any illness and avoid activities.

* Use mask while near athletes/staff.

* Use Aarogya Setu app.

* Ask athletes if they are feeling ill before each session and report all cases.

For physiotherapist

* Educate self about precautionary measures.

* Sanitise hands prior to treatment.

* Wear mask during treatment.

* Use disposable gloves for treatment.

* Disinfect every surface used during treatment after session.

* Use Aarogya Setu app.

ALSO READ: Smriti Mandhana interview | COVID-19 lockdown and Double Trouble days

For medical personnel

* Sterilise medical room furniture twice every morning.

* Perform weekly check-up of all athletes and staff.

* Provide weekly report to doctor.

* Screen all patients entering medical centre.

* Train security staff in thermal testing.

* Ensure social distancing is practised in waiting area.

* Wear necessary PPE gear while handling suspected cases.

* Use Aarogya Setu app.

For administrative staff

* Educate self about precautionary measures.

* Practise hand hygiene.

* Wear masks while around athletes/other staff.

* Maintain social-distancing all times.

* Ensure disinfection of common areas, rooms, toilets at regular intervals.

* Ensure availability of hand sanitiser at strategic locations to provide easy access.

* Display posters in common areas, highlighting dos and don'ts.

* Provide protective equipment (masks & gloves) to athletes and staff as per MoHFW guidelines.

* Use Aarogya Setu app.

DON'Ts

Athletes

* Share any personal equipment or utility like water bottles, towels etc.

* Engage in any form of physical contact like handshake, high-five, hug, etc.

* Socialise before or after training with other athletes/staff.

* Touch face or mouth while handling shared sports equipment.

Coach

* Allow physical contact.

* Socialise before or after training with other athletes/staff.

Medical personnel

* Allow congregation of athletes at medical centre.

Physiotherapists

* Touch eyes, nose or mouth of athlete.

* Allow more than one athlete to be in room during treatment.

* Allow congregation of athletes in physiotherapy room.

Administrative staff

* Socialise in common areas.

* Engage in physical contact.

* Conduct group meetings.

* Call athletes or other staff to office without prior approval of task force.

ALSO SEE: