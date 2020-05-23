Cycling body targets June 1 for resuming training

Ayantan Chowdhury By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After the sports ministry came up with an SOP for resuming training across disciplines, Cycling Federation of India (CFI) has become one of the first federations to specify a return date. They are looking at June 1 to restart the national camp.

This daily had reported that CFI had been thinking of shifting the camp from New Delhi to Manipur. Now, the body has decided to have the sprint camp in Manipur. Patiala is likely to host the endurance group.“We are targetting June 1. Dividing the camp into two parts will help with social distancing. Manipur and Patiala are better. Delhi’s ia hotspot. The velodrome there needs extensive repairing,” CFI chairman Onkar Singh said. CFI is happy with the SAI SOP, saying that it doesn’t need a specific one.

The sprint group has four core cyclists: L Ronaldo Singh, Y Rojit Singh, Jemsh Singh and Esow Alben. David Beckham and Rahul are in the development group. Four are from Manipur. Esow and David are from Andaman & Nicobar islands. Travelling from Andaman and Nicobar to Manipur will take the cyclists via either New Delhi or Kolkata. Both are red zones and they might be asked to quarantine.