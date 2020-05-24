STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Boxing ready for restart mode

Federation proposes resumption of national camps from June 10, but does not want participants to spar

Boxing

For representational purposes

By Indraneel Das
Express News Service

CHENNAI  : The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) has proposed that national camps for men and women could begin in Patiala from June 10. This was decided after a meeting held via video-conferencing with all Olympic-qualified boxers and those who are likely to qualify along with the support staff on Saturday. The athletes have felt it prudent to resume training following rules laid down by the federation and SAI.Since New Delhi is a Covid-19 hotspot, BFI has shifted the women’s camp to Patiala. The body has already said that all boxers would be tested when they reach the training centre and might even be asked to live in isolation for a few days before the test results are declared. 

The meeting was attended by BFI executive director RK Sacheti, vice-president Rajesh Bhandari, high performance director Santiago Nieva and women’s director Raffaele Bergamasco. National coaches for men and women — CA Kuttappa and Mohammed Ali Qamar — were also present.“Our top boxers agreed that we should resume training soon,” said Sacheti. “We have requested SAI to allow us to begin our camp from June 10 because we are hoping there would be more easing of restrictions on travel and movement. Some of our boxers have to travel by air. Also, there are other logistical issues to deal with. That’s why we thought June 10 is a plausible date.”

All boxers, as outlined by the SAI SOP, will undergo mandatory medical tests. If required, they will stay in quarantine until results are declared. Around 20 boxers are expected to join the camp. “There will be no sparring and training will be individual,” said Sacheti. “The coaches and support staff will plan accordingly.” The federation will request SAI to extend its Covid insurance coverage to the campers as well. 

Training for athletes stuck
Athletes stuck in Patiala hoping to start training outdoors at the SAI centre might not be able to on Monday. A bunch of them and those in Bengaluru have been requesting SAI to allow them to train outside, especially after the home ministry’s instruction to open sports stadia and complexes. There was a series of meetings with SAI officials and coaches on Saturday in Patiala but unless local authorities give clearance, training will not be possible on Monday.

Athletes like Neeraj Chopra, Shivpal Singh, Hima Das, Arokiya Rajeev, Dharun Ayyasamy are in Patiala. Even weightlifters like Mirabai Chanu and the support staff are there. Some of the athletes have even given an undertaking as required by the SAI SOP. The AFI wrote a letter asking SAI to allow athletes to start training outdoors since they are already living in a sanitised environment.

