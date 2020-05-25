STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

AHF condoles Balbir Singh Sr's death, says he'll be remembered for his contribution to hockey

Balbir Singh Sr's world record for most goals scored by an individual in the men's hockey final of the Olympics still remains unbeaten.

Published: 25th May 2020 04:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2020 04:56 PM   |  A+A-

Balbir Singh Sr's world record for most goals scored by an individual in the men's hockey final of the Olympics still remains unbeaten.

Balbir Singh Sr's world record for most goals scored by an individual in the men's hockey final of the Olympics still remains unbeaten. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) on Monday condoled the sad demise of legendary Balbir Singh Sr, saying the three-time Olympic gold medallist will always be remembered for his devotion and contribution to the sport.

Singh died at a hospital in Mohali on Monday morning after battling multiple health issues for over two weeks.

He was 96.

"With deep sadness, we received the news of demise of the beloved Padma Shiri Balbir Singh Dosanjh. Certainly Balbir Singh will long be remembered for his devotedness and contributions for the field hockey in India and at global hockey arena," AHF chief executive Tayyab Ikram said in a statement.

ALSO READ: Flying with the flag - When Balbir Singh Sr recalled independent India's maiden Olympic hockey gold

"Balbir Singh left behind a legacy which will always be cherished and serve as a beacon for many budding talents. The Asian Hockey family also joins me to extend our deepest condolences on this bereavement. We are sorry to have lost such a great player and hockey leader," he added.

The AHF termed Singh's demise as "a sad moment not only for Hockey India, Asian Hockey Community but also for the global hockey and sport fraternity."

One of the country's most accomplished athletes, Singh was the only Indian among 16 legends chosen by the International Olympic Committee across modern Olympic history.

ALSO READ: Balbir Singh Senior is India's best ever scorer, says Olympic hockey gold medallist Gurbux

His world record for most goals scored by an individual in the men's hockey final of the Olympics still remains unbeaten.

He had scored five goals in India's 6-1 victory over the Netherlands in the gold medal match of the 1952 Helsinki Games.

He was conferred with the Padma Shri in 1957.

ALSO READ: Sporting fraternity pays tribute to 'rare role model' Balbir Singh Sr

That was the first time an athlete was conferred the prestigious civilian honour.

Singh's three Olympic gold medals came in London (1948), Helsinki (1952) as vice-captain, and Melbourne (1956) as captain.

He was also the coach of the bronze medal World Cup-wining side in 1971 besides being the manager of India's only World Cup-winning side in 1975.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Balbir Singh Sr Balbir Singh Sr death Indian hockey Asian Hockey Federation AHF
Coronavirus
A customer carries alcohol after purchasing from a wine shop during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown at Vishwas Nagar in East Delhi. (File photo| Parveen Negi/EPS)
Maharashtra starts home delivery of alcohol to avoid over-crowing at shops
Stanley hospital. (Photo | Wiki)
COVID-19: 15 doctors test positive in Chennai's Stanley hospital
Representational image (File photo)
Sacchi Baat: Are our politicians guilty of giving #coronavirus a color?
Afghan cyclist rides to remote village to spread corona awareness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India takes to the skies again after 2 months, domestic flights resume
Maharashtra PWD Minister and Congress leader Ashok Chavan (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra ex-CM Ashok Chavan tests positive for COVID-19
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp