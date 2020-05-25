STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Gaganjeet Bhullar doing his bit in hometown's fight against cancer

The Arjuna awardee has been conducting yearly cancer check-up camps in Kandila, a small village in Gurdaspur district that he's adopted.

Published: 25th May 2020 12:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2020 12:49 PM   |  A+A-

Gaganjeet Bhullar

Gaganjeet Bhullar

By Srinidhi PR
Express News Service

CHENNAI: For close to two decades, Punjab has had the highest rate of cancer in India. It is so steep that the state government launched Mukhya Mantri Punjab Cancer Raahat Kosh Scheme last year to provide financial assistance to those suffering from the disease.

Gaganjeet Bhullar, one of India's leading golfers, has been doing his bit for this cause. The Arjuna awardee has been conducting yearly cancer check-up camps in Kandila, a small village in Gurdaspur district that he's adopted. Gaganjeet Bhullar Foundation (founded in 2013) has a tie-up with Roko Cancer Charitable
Trust to carry out the camps.

"Over the last three or four years, we have not found a single patient in Kandila and surrounding villages," said Bhullar from Kapurthala, his hometown. "My foundation takes care of yearly check-ups. We give free medication to anybody who is suffering from blood pressure, diabetes, and other lifestyle diseases.

Around 1500 to 1700 people come for that two-day camp," added the 32-year-old. The main objective of Bhullar's foundation is to provide "a decent lifestyle to help people economically". Donating 3,200 reading glasses, helping youngsters with educational expenses and providing food to needy are a few things he's done. In 2019, Bhullar also installed a reverse osmosis (RO) water-purifier at a
school in Kandila.

Moving forward, Bhullar has plans to set up a clinic or a small hospital in the village. "I'm already in touch with the government to provide generic medical help. You need permission before you start any clinic. It's a long process. All the paperwork might take a year to complete."

To meet these expenses, Bhullar started raising funds three years ago in California, where he's based. Part of Sacramento Lions Club, he receives 50 per cent of the foundation's funding -- approximately `4.5 lakh per year -- from it. The other half comes from his pocket.

As far as golf goes, Bhullar doesn't see himself returning to action any time soon. Though golf courses across the country have opened after being shut for two months, European and Asian Tours are yet to release a new calendar. With no competitions for the next few months, he is happy to spend time at home and chalk out plans for the 35 families in Kandila.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Gaganjeet Bhullar Gaganjeet Bhullar Foundation
Coronavirus
A customer carries alcohol after purchasing from a wine shop during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown at Vishwas Nagar in East Delhi. (File photo| Parveen Negi/EPS)
Maharashtra starts home delivery of alcohol to avoid over-crowing at shops
Stanley hospital. (Photo | Wiki)
COVID-19: 15 doctors test positive in Chennai's Stanley hospital
Representational image (File photo)
Sacchi Baat: Are our politicians guilty of giving #coronavirus a color?
Afghan cyclist rides to remote village to spread corona awareness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India takes to the skies again after 2 months, domestic flights resume
Maharashtra PWD Minister and Congress leader Ashok Chavan (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra ex-CM Ashok Chavan tests positive for COVID-19
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp