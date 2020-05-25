STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh condoles demise of hockey legend Balbir Singh Sr

One of India's greatest hockey players who won three Olympic gold medals in a stellar career, Balbir Singh Sr died at a hospital here on Monday.

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday expressed his deep sorrow on the death of Balbir Singh Senior, saying the hockey legend exemplified qualities of perseverance, dedication and sportsmanship and will remain an inspiration for the generation of players.

One of India's greatest hockey players who won three Olympic gold medals in a stellar career, Balbir Singh Sr died at a hospital here on Monday after battling multiple health issues for over two weeks.

"Saddened to learn about the passing away of Hockey legend Balbir Singh Sr. A Triple Olympic Gold medallist," Amarinder Singh tweeted.

"He exemplified qualities of perseverance, dedication & sportsmanship. Sir, you will be dearly missed & will forever remain an inspiration! A grateful State bids you farewell," Singh said.

The legendary centre-forward was 96 and is survived by his daughter Sushbir and three sons Kanwalbir, Karanbir, and Gurbir.

ALSO READ | End of an era: Hockey legend Balbir Singh Sr dies aged 96

His sons are settled in Canada and he used to live here with his daughter and grandson Kabir.

The three-time Olympic gold medallist was in a semi-comatose state since May 18 and had developed a blood clot in his brain after being first admitted to the hospital for bronchial pneumonia with high fever.

He was tested for COVID-19 but reports came out negative.

Singh suffered three cardiac arrests during the course of his treatment.

One of the country's most accomplished athletes, Singh was the only Indian among 16 legends chosen by the International Olympic Committee across modern Olympic history.

His world record for most goals scored by an individual in the men's hockey final of the Olympics still remains unbeaten.

He had scored five goals in India's 6-1 victory over the Netherlands in the gold medal match of the 1952 Helsinki Games.

He was conferred with the Padma Shri in 1957.

