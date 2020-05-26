STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Four-step restart plan for squash

They might begin with limiting one player per court in severely-hit states and relax the conditions in states that are better off in terms of controlling the pandemic.

Published: 26th May 2020 09:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2020 09:19 AM   |  A+A-

Squash (File photo

By Srinidhi PR
Express News Service

CHENNAI: No handshakes, no sharing of water bottles, no water fountain at the club. Use your own towel to wipe sweat. Use your own ball and racket. No wiping of hands on walls. These are some of the guidelines issued by the World Squash Federation (WSF) for restarting the sport after the coronavirus pandemic.

The aim of the recommendations, as stated by the world body, is to prepare clubs to reopen for non-competitive play as soon as it is permitted. With the WSF suspending all tour events till July, the Squash Racket Federation of India (SRFI) does not see competitions being held for the next two-three months.

SRFI secretary-general Cyrus Poncha

The WSF’s potential roadmap for resumption states four phases. The first is ‘limited opening’ where only one player per court is allowed. Use of changing facilities and showers at the club will not be allowed and players should arrive no more than 15 minutes before schedule and leave immediately after playing. The second phase will have some relaxation in terms of two-player routines. Coaching will be allowed and change rooms will be opened.

The third phase is aimed at broadening the number and interaction of players. It will be based on the success of the first two phases. In the fourth and final phase, match play and group coaching will be allowed, but non-members will not be permitted to the court.

“These are basic procedures which they have given us to follow. Depending on the city, club, and facility it is happening in, we will look at going from phase one to four. This is something which people could follow after we get the go-ahead to open the facilities,” said Cyrus Poncha, SRFI secretary-general.“But we do not see competitions happening at least for the next few months. That is evident right now due to the prevailing situation.”

The SRFI is yet to finalise its own SOP but the guidelines for reopening facilities might vary from state to state. They might begin with limiting one player per court in severely-hit states and relax the conditions in states that are better off in terms of controlling the pandemic.

“If the condition is severe in a state, we will have one player on the court at a time. Once things get a bit better, then, maybe, two at a time (will be allowed). Then start drills and routines,” explained the formal national coach.

“For example, if Tamil Nadu says we can resume from June 1, we will slowly start opening courts. In Mumbai, I don’t think clubs will open in the next three months. It is looking so bad. Each city will have to get their own permission to start. It could start in one city and not in another.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
squash
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
Private hospitals charging hefty fees, claim kin of COVID-19 patients
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India takes to the skies again after 2 months, domestic flights resume
Maharashtra PWD Minister and Congress leader Ashok Chavan (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra ex-CM Ashok Chavan tests positive for COVID-19
Stanley hospital. (Photo | Wiki)
COVID-19: 15 doctors test positive in Chennai's Stanley hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Odisha-based migrants on their way to Central to board the train in Chennai on Sunday. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
ALSO WATCH: The great COVID-19 migrant crisis: What is fuelling the desperation?
Jyoti Kumari with her father Mohan Paswan. (Photo|EPS)
Lockdown Tales: This 15-year-old cycled 1,200kms to bring father home from Gurugram to Bihar
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp