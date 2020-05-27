STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

BAI wants training from June

Singhania said BAI has informed BWF about the government guidelines and specifically said that these will be followed while hosting events.

Published: 27th May 2020 08:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2020 08:38 AM   |  A+A-

Ace Indian shuttler PV Sindhu (Photo | AP)

By Anmol Gurung
Express News Service

CHENNAI: ACE shuttlers PV Sindhu and B Sai Praneeth could be back on court early next month, which could make them among the first athletes to resume standard training which has currently been put off.

Badminton Association of India (BAI) is hopeful that those with a chance to qualify for Olympics can resume training at Gopichand Badminton Academy in the first week of June. “Some players are keen on resumption. Some are hesitant. They are aware of the plans we have,” said BAI general secretary Ajay Singhania.

Many factors need to come together for the plan to materialise. Chief among them is permission from Telangana government. “We are hopeful that they will permit us. As soon as we get the green light, we shall get them on court.”

As of now, BAI wants to keep the number of returnees to a bare minimum. Singhania said he has been in touch with chief coach Pullela Gopichand and added that the federation is in the process of finalising a standard operating procedure. “Our priority is safety of players. We don’t want to rush. Our aim for now is to bring a few players back to training.”

Badminton World Federation had recently published a revised calendar. According to it, BAI has the task of organising three international events — Hyderabad Open (Aug 11-16), Syed Modi India International (Nov 17-22) and India Open (Dec 8-13) — this year.

Singhania said BAI has informed BWF about the government guidelines and specifically said that these will be followed while hosting events.

“We’ll see how things are then. Japanese officials have said they are unlikely to conduct Olympics without a vaccine. That is scheduled for nexy July, August. So for us to say anything about India Open makes no sense. We’ll follow guidelines and be ready to host all the tournaments.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
PV Sindhu Sai Praneeth Badminton Association of India Olympics lockdown training
Coronavirus
Odisha-based migrants on their way to Central to board the train in Chennai on Sunday. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
WATCH: The great COVID-19 migrant crisis: What is fuelling the desperation?
Jyoti Kumari with her father Mohan Paswan. (Photo|EPS)
15-year-old cycles 1,200 kms to bring father home from Gurugram to Bihar
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 risks complicate reopening economy as WHO warns first wave not over
A massive traffic jam at the Delhi- UP border, as the border has been sealed due to increase in Covid cases in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Traffic snarls at Delhi-Ghaziabad border as roads resealed amid COVID-19 crisis

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sona Mollah's friend Farid at Mumbai airport on May 25, the day the flights to Kolkata were cancelled (Photo| EPS)
Going back home after 2 months: Flight passengers share their airport experience during COVID19
A swarm of locusts. (File Photo | AP)
India's newest crisis: Locusts create menace in Rajasthan, MP and Maharashtra
Gallery
The postponed SSLC and HSE examinations began across Kerala with social distancing and Covid-19 safety protocols in place to avoid any chance of virus transmission.
It's exam time in Kerala even amidst the rise in Covid-19 cases
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp