Athletes in Patiala, Bengaluru allowed to train outdoors

Light training is how the coaches are planning to begin.

Indian volleyball team during a practice session at Sports Authority of India complex in Bengaluru

The Indian Volleyball team during during a practice session at Sports Authority of India complex in Bengaluru. This image is used for representational purposes. (File Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)

By Indraneel Das & Firoz Mirza
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Finally, after days of uncertainty, the Sports Authority of India centres in NIS Patiala and Bengaluru regional centre complexes have been made available for elite athletes to train.

It is learnt that on Wednesday, the athletes stuck in the centres since lockdown in March have got permission. However, training will be staggered and not intense.

In Patiala, athletes have been given access to the track only in batches of four. Gymnasium and other facilities are not open as yet. Men’s and women’s 400m teams will train separately so will the throwers – javelin and shot put. They, however, will not be throwing right now.

Light training is how the coaches are planning to begin. Javelin throwers like Neeraj Chopra and Shivpal Singh have already qualified for Olympics and are stationed in Patiala. According to some athletes they were given access to the track on Wednesday. All athletes have been asked to give undertaking as directed by the SAI SOP and athletics coaches are getting them signed.

According to SAI, all athletes will have to train in strict compliance with government guidelines and SAI SOP. The equipment and ground have been sanitized and barricaded. Athletes in Bengaluru, especially the race walkers and other trainees, have been given access to the track.

The men’s and women’s hockey teams apparently might begin full-fledged practice from Monday.

Lifters to train one session Indian weightlifters including Mirabai Chanu will train outdoor from Thursday at the NIS Patiala. However, it will take at least a fortnight before they resume weightlifting training at the indoor hall.

A total of nine weightlifters — three women and six men — are stuck at the centre since the nationwide lockdown was clamped on March 25.

"The weightlifters got the requisite permission to train outdoor today. They will do strength and physical fitness training from Thursday. Strength training includes muscle toning exercises while physical workouts include running and basis exercises," said a source.

Given the situation, the lifters though will have to wait before resuming weightlifting training. "Obviously they cannot start weightlifting after coming out of more than two months of gap. The athletes will train in batches. In the SOP, we suggested training in the morning and evening but initially, we will start outdoor activities in the evening session. If everything goes as per plan, they can resume normal training in a fortnight," added the source.

