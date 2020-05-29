STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

In bid to regain UFC welterweight belt, former champ Woodley takes on Burns

Woodley returns to the Octagon for the first time since losing the welterweight title to Kamaru Usman last March in a contest that halted “The Chosen One’s” two-and-a-half-year reign atop the division

Published: 29th May 2020 06:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2020 06:19 PM   |  A+A-

Trump UFC fight

Representational image of a UFC fight (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After producing three live events earlier this month in Jacksonville, Florida, the UFC is all set to return at the Apex Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday. The Fight Night will be headlined by a crucial fight in the welterweight division as former champ Tyron Woodley returns to the Octagon to face off against surging Brazilian Gilbert Burns.

Woodley returns to the Octagon for the first time since losing the welterweight title to Kamaru Usman last March in a contest that halted “The Chosen One’s” two-and-a-half-year reign atop the division. Through a seven-fight UFC unbeaten streak prior to the loss, Woodley had successfully defended his title four times and established himself among the most successful welterweight champions of all time.

The 33-year-old Burns is coming into this fight on a back of five-fight winning streak. The Brazilian was one of the breakthrough stars of 2019, posting a trio of victories capped by a pair of short-notice fights where he knocked out Aleksei Kunchenko and topped Gunnar Nelson by unanimous decision.

The co-main event will showcase heavyweight fighters, Blagoy Ivanov and Augusto Sakai, go toe-to-toe for cementing a position in the Top 15 of the UFC heavyweight roster. Other notable matchups on the card will include a welterweight bout between Kevin Holland and Daniel Rodriguez, women's strawweight prospect Mackenzie Dern taking on Hannah Cifers and Roosevelt Roberts fighting Brok Weaver in the lightweight division.

TV Timings

Woodley vs Burns Live on SONY TEN 2 and SONY TEN 3 channels on May 31 from 6.30 am IST

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
UFC Tyron Woodley
Coronavirus
Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot (File | PTI)
Sachin Pilot: Not enough was done by Delhi to help states fight Coronavirus
Migrant workers in Haryana undergo thermal screening. (Photo| PTI)
2.4 lakh people sent home in 196 trains from Delhi: Manish Sisodia
Haircuts and pedicures were popular services at Scent Salons on Lavelle Road , Vinod Kumar T
This is how getting a haircut post COVID-19 lockdown looks like
Southern Railway headquarters
Southern Railways headquarters in Chennai shut as staff tests positive for COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Demonstrators gather Thursday, May 28, 2020, in St. Paul, Minn. Protests over the death of George Floyd, the black man who died in police custody broke out in Minneapolis for a third straight night.
US condemns death of George Floyd, violent protests continue across the country
Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot (File | PTI)
Sachin Pilot: Not enough was done by Delhi to help states fight Coronavirus
Gallery
Born in a tribal family on 29 April 1946, Jogi graduated in Mechanical Engineering from Maulana Azad College of Technology, Bhopal. He first cleared the IPS in 1968 and two years later the IAS exams. (Photo| EPS)
RIP Ajit Jogi: The IAS officer who went on to become Chhattisgarh's first chief minister
A blockbuster, trend-setter, musical-hit... Alphonse Putheran's 'Premam' was many things at the same time. Probably the biggest hit of 2015, it remains one of the most-watched movies inside and outside Kerala. Five years since it hit the theatres, here ar
5 years of Premam: Best scenes from the Nivin Pauly-Sai Pallavi romantic hit that we all love to rewatch
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp