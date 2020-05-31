Viswanathan Anand’s emotional comeback

Ashok Venugopal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Stuck in Germany for over three months, it was an emotional return to India for Viswanathan Anand. The chess ace, who landed in Bengaluru on Saturday, will be under institutional quarantine for at least seven days.

Anand’s return journey was unusual because of the safety protocols. Passengers had to maintain social distancing and wear masks. Because flights from Germany to India are landing only in Delhi and Bengaluru, he chose the latter so that he could be closer to home.

The first thing Anand told wife Aruna after landing in Bengaluru was: “Just landed.’’ After a while, he said, “I have completed the quarantine procedure and I am proceeding to the hotel for quarantine.”Shy and reserved by nature, Anand was a bit emotional upon reaching India, according to his wife.

“He felt a sense of relief and happiness. It is not that easy to live alone in Germany under this challenging situation. But he rose to the challenge and carried himself well,” said Aruna, adding that Anand was relaxed and happy to be finally back after a long wait.

Aruna said this flight to Bengaluru was different for Anand. “Even for someone well-traveled like him, it was a strange experience. Following the protocols laid down, wearing a mask, maintaining social distance, ensuring that one is safe throughout the duration of the flight is something which he had not done before. He is relieved and happy it is over.’’

Anand was in Germany to play in the Bundesliga and later the Grenke Classic, but both got cancelled. When he came to know that he had to stay put for a while, he socially distanced himself in a house near Frankfurt.

He utilised the time to chat with old friends, for which he doesn’t have time in normal life, and went for long walks. He did online commentary for the Candidates tournament which was called off due to the pandemic. He also led India in the Online Nations Cup earlier this month.

Aruna and son Ahkil were in touch with the legend over phone and video chat. “Happy that Anand is back. Definitely it is a big relief. He still has to follow the quarantine procedures before he can come home,’’ said Aruna.

She also thanked the government authorities for their help. “The flight was comfortable. Everything was done efficiently and went on very well. The entire operation was smooth. We wish to thank the Indian embassy in Germany and the external affairs ministry.’