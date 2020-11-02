STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju inaugurates SAI's new Regional Centre in Zirakpur

During the event, Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju congratulated the coaches and athletes who would be training at the new centre.

Published: 02nd November 2020 06:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2020 06:02 PM

Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju

Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MOHALI: Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday virtually inaugurated Sports Authority of India's (SAI) new Regional Centre in Zirakpur, Punjab which will now act as one of the main SAI centres for North India.

During the event, the Sports Minister congratulated the coaches and athletes who would be training at the new centre.

"The northern belt of India covers a huge region, right from Jammu and Kashmir and Leh to Himachal Pradesh and we are doing a lot of development in this region with the aim of building world-class sporting facilities in India," Rijiju said in a statement.

The virtual launch ceremony was attended by over 300 participants, including Punjab Sports Director D P S Kharbanda, Director General SAI Sandip Pradhan, Secretary SAI, Rohit Bhardwaj, various SAI regional directors, coaches and athletes, among others.

