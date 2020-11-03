STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Domestic golfers resume season with PGTI Players Championship after COVID-19 break

Rashid is currently the highest-ranked Indian in the world at 252, followed by Udayan at 290 while Shubhankar Sharma is third at 348.

Published: 03rd November 2020 05:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2020 05:49 PM   |  A+A-

Golf

For representational purposes

By PTI

PANCHKULA: Former Asian Tour winners Rashid Khan, Khalin Joshi and Ajeetesh Sandhu will lead a strong field this week at the TATA Steel PGTI Players Championship, which will restart the domestic season on Wednesday following the eight-month break due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Rs 30 lakh event, the first to be staged since lockdown was imposed in March to contain the spread of COVID-19, will be played across two venues -- Panchkula Golf Club (in Haryana) and Chandigarh Golf Club.

The tournament will be the fourth event of the 2020-21 PGTI season and will feature top Indian professionals such as Udayan Mane, Ajeetesh, Chikkarangappa and Aadil Bedi, to name a few.

With the resumption of events on the PGTI calendar, the race for berths at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics also starts as the events offer valuable Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) points.

The top two Indians in the list will qualify for the Tokyo Olympics on the revised cut-off date of June 21, 2021.

Rashid is currently the highest-ranked Indian in the world at 252, followed by Udayan at 290 while Shubhankar Sharma is third at 348.

"It feels great to be getting back to competitive golf after such a long break. I practised hard and kept myself match-ready through this time. I'm focused on my next big goal which is qualifying for the Olympics," two-time Asian Tour winner Rashid said in a release.

The format for the event is as follows: One half of the field will play their first round at Panchkula while the other half will play their first round at Chandigarh.

In round two, both the halves of the field will switch venues.

The third and fourth rounds will only be played at Panchkula.

The PGTI Order of Merit race also resumes this week.

Interestingly, youngsters dominate the rankings with 29-year-old Udayan leading with season's earnings of Rs 14,66,500.

The next four on the rankings -- Veer Ahlawat, Viraj Madappa, Aman Raj and Aadil Bedi -- are all 25 years and below in age.

Aadil won the last PGTI event held in March this year after a record six-hole playoff victory against Udayan.

"I had good momentum at the start of the year, having won three events on the trot on the PGTI. So I was looking forward to the rest of the season. But even after the break in the season, I continued to work on my game and the processes," said Udayan, who has been working on his fitness.

The Chandigarh duo of Ajeetesh and Aadil will be leading the local challenge.

"It was tough to keep yourself motivated during the long phase away from the game," said Ajeetesh, who won the 2017 Yeangder Tournament Players Championship in Taipei.

"I have good memories from my win in Chandigarh last year so that works in my favour. Playing across two courses will be a good test of skill levels. As Panchkula Golf Club is playing hard and fast and Chandigarh Golf Club is playing soft, a variety of shots will be needed in these varying conditions."

The event will be held under strict COVID-19 regulations and guidelines formulated by PGTI to ensure a safe and healthy environment during the tournaments.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PGTI Players Championship Indian Golf
India Matters
Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami (Photo| Special Arrangement)
Arnab Goswami arrested in 2018 suicide abetment case, alleges assault by cops
The registration details of a vehicle available on  the Parivahan Sewa portal
No need to carry RC book, pollution certificates in Kerala
Voters stand in queues patiently awaiting their turn to cast their votes during the second phase of Bihar Assembly elections in Patna on Tuesday | PTI
‘Parivartan’ looks certain, but it may mean more than Nitish or Tejashwi in Bihar
For representational purposes
Telangana: Grace pass marks for students who missed Inter exam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Police walk between emergency vehicles at the scene after gunshots were heard. Austrian police say several people have been injured and officers are out in force following gunfire in Vienna. | AP
Terror attack by gunmen in Vienna kills five, injures 15 people; attackers sympathised with IS
US Election | 'I believe we're on track to win', says Biden as poll battle remains unpredictable
Gallery
There are IPL stars who got off the flying starts, only to lose their way over the course of the season while there were those who struggled to find form for much of the group stage and by the time they did, it was too late for their team. Let us take a l
MS Dhoni to Glenn Maxwell: Biggest failures of IPL 2020
The upcoming Women's T20 Challenge is set to witness top Indian cricketers joining forces with the biggest names from overseas to compete in a four-match tournament. Ahead of the tournament, let's have a look at the top five Indian players to watch out for in the upcoming edition of the tournament.
Women's T20 Challenge: Top Indian players to watch out for
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp