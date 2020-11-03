STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Lack of tournaments makes qualification for Tokyo Olympics tougher, says Harmeet Desai

Harmeet Desai feels the lack of tournaments due to the pandemic has weakened his chances to qualify for the 2021 Olympic Games.

Published: 03rd November 2020 05:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2020 05:42 PM   |  A+A-

Reigning national table tennis champion Harmeet Desai

Reigning national table tennis champion Harmeet Desai (Photo | EPS)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Reigning national table tennis champion Harmeet Desai feels the lack of tournaments due to the COVID-19 pandemic has weakened his chances to qualify for the 2021 Olympic Games.

Desai expressed the concerns regarding the qualification for Tokyo Olympics in a conversation with compatriot paddler Mudit Dani on the latter's live online chat show 'In The Sportlight'.

"We have a strong team, so it will be very difficult for me to get ahead of the top two. Sharath and Sathiyan are really strong players. It would have been much better for me if I could have got a chance to play more international tournaments in this period because I didn't have the pressure of defending any of the points, I only had the chance to gain points after my performance at the Oman Open. It's sad that the chance is gone and I am in all likelihood missing the bus this time," said Desai.

India missed out on securing the Olympics berth via the team event at the last world qualifiers. As per existing Olympic qualification norms, only two Indian male paddlers can qualify for the Tokyo Games in the singles category.

Seasoned campaigners Sharath Kamal and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran are strong contenders for the spots considering their world rankings, which are much ahead of Desai. Sharath and Sathiyan are placed 31 and 32 respectively while Desai is currently ranked 72 in the world.

The 27-year-old from Surat, who was in great form as he finished in the last four at the Oman Open just before the coronavirus outbreak, is not heartbroken but quite determined to make his Olympic debut in 2024 if he doesn't get to qualify for Tokyo.

"Even though it will be difficult for me to qualify, I still hope to make it. And if not this time, I will work harder for 2024," Desai, who was part of the team that won gold at the 2018 Commonwealth Games, said Desai.

Be it winning historic medals at the big-ticket events or rising high in the world rankings, Indian table tennis has seen an exponential rise in recent years. Desai credited the growth of table tennis in India to the Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) league and the support the sport is receiving from the government and Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI).

"Indian TT has caught a lot of attention in the last few years with good performances in all categories. Support of government, federation, and playing in UTT has played an important role in the growth of Indian TT. Indian players all this while used to go to European countries but now foreign players are also coming to India to play UTT and this has given chance for youngsters to play against them, practice with them and learn from them. This has also helped us to believe that we can beat them irrespective of how higher ranked they are," Desai said.

With the sporting world gradually getting back to normal, Desai is the first Indian paddler to travel abroad post the COVID-era and participate in the French League. He is currently training in Germany and intends to stay back in Europe and get match exposure and training opportunities in the coming few months. (ANI)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Harmeet Desai Tokyo Olympics Olympics 2021
India Matters
Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami (Photo| Special Arrangement)
Arnab Goswami arrested in 2018 suicide abetment case, alleges assault by cops
The registration details of a vehicle available on  the Parivahan Sewa portal
No need to carry RC book, pollution certificates in Kerala
Voters stand in queues patiently awaiting their turn to cast their votes during the second phase of Bihar Assembly elections in Patna on Tuesday | PTI
‘Parivartan’ looks certain, but it may mean more than Nitish or Tejashwi in Bihar
For representational purposes
Telangana: Grace pass marks for students who missed Inter exam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Police walk between emergency vehicles at the scene after gunshots were heard. Austrian police say several people have been injured and officers are out in force following gunfire in Vienna. | AP
Terror attack by gunmen in Vienna kills five, injures 15 people; attackers sympathised with IS
US Election | 'I believe we're on track to win', says Biden as poll battle remains unpredictable
Gallery
There are IPL stars who got off the flying starts, only to lose their way over the course of the season while there were those who struggled to find form for much of the group stage and by the time they did, it was too late for their team. Let us take a l
MS Dhoni to Glenn Maxwell: Biggest failures of IPL 2020
The upcoming Women's T20 Challenge is set to witness top Indian cricketers joining forces with the biggest names from overseas to compete in a four-match tournament. Ahead of the tournament, let's have a look at the top five Indian players to watch out for in the upcoming edition of the tournament.
Women's T20 Challenge: Top Indian players to watch out for
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp