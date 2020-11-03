STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Shuttlers Lakshya Sen and Co return home from Germany after clearing fresh COVID-19 tests

The shuttlers had been forced to pull out of the World Tour Super 100 meet in Saarbrucken after coming in contact 'with a member of their team entourage who tested positive for Covid-19'

Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Shuttlers Lakshya Sen, Ajay Jayaram and Subhankar Dey, who were forced to withdraw from the Saarlorlux Open and remain in isolation after the former's coach tested positive for COVID-19, are back in India. Having remained in quarantine for five days, all of them underwent a fresh test on Sunday. With the latest test returning negative, the stranded players along with the coach and physio were given the green light to leave Germany.
    
"The timely intervention of Badminton Association of India, German Badminton Association and Badminton World Federation ensured that after five days of isolation, all of them were again put through a COVID test, which turned out negative. This helped the players, coach and physio to return," a release from the Prakash Padukone Badminton Academy (PPBA), where Lakshya trains, stated.
    
The trio's arrival on Tuesday morning was earlier than expected. The local authorities had earlier suggested the coach to stay in quarantine until November 6, while the players had been asked to isolate until November 10.
    
The shuttlers had been forced to pull out of the World Tour Super 100 meet in Saarbrucken, roughly 185 km from Frankfurt, last Wednesday. Announcing their withdrawal, the Badminton World Federation (BWF) had stated that the trio had come in contact 'with a member of their team entourage who tested positive for Covid-19'.
    
The decision of the BWF had come as a big blow as they had travelled all the way to Europe to get much-needed action. Moreover, Lakshya, who had won the title in 2019, was expected to come up with another strong show. The PPBA release added that Sen will take a short break before resuming training in the academy in Bengaluru.
    
"Lakshya Sen is now scheduled to take a short break with his family to celebrate Diwali in his hometown, Almora, before returning to Bengaluru to resume training with a focus on preparing for the upcoming Asian leg of the international events in 2021," said the release.

Comments

