COVID-19 positive case in national archery camp at Pune

Ayantan Chowdhury

NEW DELHI: A day after this daily reported that a member of the support staff at the archery national camp at Army Sports Institute (ASI), Pune had fallen sick and training was halted for a couple of days, SAI revealed that it was because of a positive COVID-19 case.

SAI were informed of the development by ASI on Monday. While training has resumed, a SAI media confirmed that training, as reported, was halted on October 31 and November 1. Restrictions like players eating inside their own rooms was was enforced.

The SAI statement also said that all campers will be administered RT-PCR tests as per protocol.

"Most likely the test will be done during the weekend and everyone will be tested," a source close to the development said.

ASI and SAI officials are trying to find out how the person in question contracted the virus. He finished his 14-day quarantine and joined the camp on October 7. During quarantine, two RT-PCR tests were conducted as per the SAI SOP and he had tested negative.

A meeting was held between athletes and the ASI officials early on Tuesday and they revealed to the campers about the positive case and asked everyone to be extra cautious and inform if anybody develops any symptoms.