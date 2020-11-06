STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Facebook deletes ISSF page, shooting body calls for help from fraternity

Besides Twitter and Instagram, shooters from across the world rely on the ISSF Facebook page for updates from the sport's governing body.

Published: 06th November 2020 02:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2020 02:15 PM   |  A+A-

Facebook

Facebook (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) says it is experiencing an "unpleasant situation" as social networking site Facebook has deleted the global body's page from its platform without any intimation.

This has prompted the ISSF to start a campaign '#unblock_ISSF_facebook'.

Besides Twitter and Instagram, shooters from across the world rely on the ISSF Facebook page for updates from the sport's governing body.

The page was created on January 14, 2010.

"An unpleasant situation happened yesterday, and Facebook has deleted the ISSF page from the social network without reason or warning," the shooting's apex body said in a statement on Thursday.

"At the moment, we are looking into what happened and stay with you on the official website, Instagram and Twitter."

We kindly ask you to support us and show the same activity, which you showed in the mask contest.

The ISSF urged the shooting fraternity to come together and show solidarity in its bid to get Facebook to reverse its decision.

"We kindly ask you to support us please use the hashtag #unblock_ISSF_facebook for our support," the ISSF said.

The ISSF is headquartered in Munich. While the reason for shooting down the page is not known, Facebook has a stringent policy on firearms.

As per their regulations, the social networking giant prohibits "advertisements promoting the brandishing of firearms".

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Facebook International Shooting Sport Federation ISSF
India Matters
Only three students attend a class at SVBNR English Medium High School in Tirumala on Thursday due to Covid fear. (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in AP
For representational purposes
Government eases guidelines for BPOs, norms to facilitate 'Work From Home'
For representational purpose. . (Photo | Reuters)
India may have lost Rs 20 lakh crore during April-September
TNIE Expressions: 'Trump’s return will mean unpredictability in ties'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Covid-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in Andhra Pradesh
Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks at the Chase Center in Wilmington. (Photo | AFP)
Joe Biden wins more votes than any other presidential candidate in US history
Gallery
There are IPL stars who got off the flying starts, only to lose their way over the course of the season while there were those who struggled to find form for much of the group stage and by the time they did, it was too late for their team. Let us take a l
MS Dhoni to Glenn Maxwell: Biggest failures of IPL 2020
The upcoming Women's T20 Challenge is set to witness top Indian cricketers joining forces with the biggest names from overseas to compete in a four-match tournament. Ahead of the tournament, let's have a look at the top five Indian players to watch out fo
Women's T20 Challenge: Top Indian players to watch out for
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp