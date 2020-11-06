STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Five months in bubble not easy, says Sunil Chhetri ahead of ISL beginning

Teams have started their training in Goa and are gradually getting habituated to living in a bio-secure environment, where they are confined to the hotel.

Published: 06th November 2020

Indian footballer Sunil Chhetri

Indian footballer Sunil Chhetri (Photo | PTI)

By Ashim Sunam
Express News Service

BENGALURU: 'It is not going to be easy'. Bengaluru FC skipper Sunil Ch­h­etri uttered this line several times while replying to bio bubble queries in a virtual media interaction on Thursday. Such words did not come as a surpr­ise considering the challenge lies ahead for players in the Indian Super League, scheduled from November 20 in Goa.

Teams have started their training in Goa and are gradually getting habituated to living in a bio-secure environment, where they are confined to the hotel -- restricted movement -- and primarily to their training facility. Things are expected to get tougher as the competition will last for around five months. Even in the ongoing Indian Premier League players have expressed how living in the bubble can be tough.

“To be honest, it is almost two weeks for us in the bio bubble here (in Goa) so I can tell you from my experience that it is not easy. At the same time it is not crazily difficult as well. But what we are getting in return is that we are able to train as a team and also play in tournament when people are fighting for basic fundamental amenities in the country,” said Chhetri.  “Although five months of staying in the bubble is not going to be any easy, but it is what it is and if we want to play, this is what we got to do.”

As the competition progresses, it could take a toll on players’ mental health too. Players have not experienced such kind of restrictions during a tournament. Teams will have to be on cautious and ensure no player breakdowns because of restrictions in place.

This season is going to be much more than just what one does on the field, the mood and atmosphere on and off the pitch could play an important role in bringing the best out of the players. And Chettri believed the support staff will have a huge role to play.

“The role of the support staff is huge. We have got the best support staff. The knowledge they possess about the rules and regulations and the way they are trying to help the boys is good to see. At the end of the day, we are all in this together and we all understand the issues that come in a bio bubble. Everyone is approachable in our staff, including from our boss (CEO) Mandar Tamhane to head coach, Carles Cuadrat and others. We are a close-knit, and I am proud of that. That might give us the edge. Under these circumstances, to be a team, a family, is going to be very pivotal,” said Chhetri.

Keeping such factors in mind, this will be one of the toughest and also competitive. Barring hosts Goa, no team has any sort of home advantage with matches played behind closed doors. The inclusion of re-branded ATK Mohun Bagan and East Bengal will add value, and bring good competition.

“East Bengal and Mohun Bagan coming in is a big thing. I have been with Indian football for 19 years. They are monumental and synonymous with India football. Them coming to ISL, where all top India players will play is going to be huge. In that context, it is going to be very competitive,” said Chhetri, who wants Bengaluru to top group stage and attain the AFC Champions League spot.

