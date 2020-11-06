Only urine tests by NADA for now

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) has decided that they will collect blood samples of athletes only if ‘intelligence warrants it’ or ‘Athlete Biological Passport (ABP) blood samples on athletes from high risk endurance sports are urgently required’, according to their standard operating procedure (SOP).

“To keep the number of Sample Collection Personnel (SCP) to a minimum for each mission,” their SOP reads, “consider collecting urine samples only.” The country’s dope testing agency said it will start collecting samples soon. Because of the pandemic, NADA will focus on out-of-competition tests.