STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Trial this month, archers not happy due to lack of preparation

The trial will be held at JRD TATA Sports Complex in Jamshedpur. Only recurve archers who have scored 650 points and above (men) and 630 and above (women) can take part.

Published: 06th November 2020 12:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2020 12:35 AM   |  A+A-

Archery

For representational purposes

By Ayantan Chowdhury
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As reported by this daily, Archery Association of India (AAI) will conduct trials from November 23-27 to select four male and as many female archers. The eight will join the national archery camp currently underway at Army Sports Institute in Pune. Not all archers are happy, saying that they are not fully prepared.

The trial will be held at JRD TATA Sports Complex in Jamshedpur. Only recurve archers who have scored 650 points and above (men) and 630 and above (women) can take part.

This reduces the number of participants to 40 men and 18 women. The AAI was in discussion with SAI over the trials for some time and received the approval on Wednesday.

"We have been planning this for a long time and are glad we can host it now. It will provide increased competition to the main group and also help elevate their levels. Olympic preparation is our priority and we will ensure safety for all. The SOP will be followed strictly," a senior AAI official said.

Archers are not impressed. A majority of them have not had proper training due to the lockdown and various SAI centres not functioning due to the pandemic. With the notice arriving just about 18 days prior to the trial, it will be difficult for most to put in a satisfactory performance.

"Most of us have not even been shooting the full distance for almost six months now. Physical fitness is also not great. So many SAI centres were not open. How can we put in a good show in such a short span of time?" a senior archer questioned.

The AAI has released a separate SOP for the event, with all archers required to undergo RT-PCR tests and carry negative reports issued not more than 48 hours before arriving in Jamshedpur. Daily temperature checks, frequent sanitisation and wearing masks will be mandatory. Accommodation will be provided to all archers.

Positive test in camp

After RT-PCR tests on all members of the national camp in Pune on Wednesday, a female archer tested Covid-19 positive.

She has been admitted to hospital. She is currently fine. Reports of the other 22 archers and support staff came negative. 

Training continued as usual and will continue in the coming days. According to sources, another test is likely next week. All archers have been asked to remain extra cautious and report symptoms if any.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Only three students attend a class at SVBNR English Medium High School in Tirumala on Thursday due to Covid fear. (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in AP
For representational purposes
Government eases guidelines for BPOs, norms to facilitate 'Work From Home'
For representational purpose. . (Photo | Reuters)
India may have lost Rs 20 lakh crore during April-September
TNIE Expressions: 'Trump’s return will mean unpredictability in ties'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Covid-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in Andhra Pradesh
Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks at the Chase Center in Wilmington. (Photo | AFP)
Joe Biden wins more votes than any other presidential candidate in US history
Gallery
There are IPL stars who got off the flying starts, only to lose their way over the course of the season while there were those who struggled to find form for much of the group stage and by the time they did, it was too late for their team. Let us take a l
MS Dhoni to Glenn Maxwell: Biggest failures of IPL 2020
The upcoming Women's T20 Challenge is set to witness top Indian cricketers joining forces with the biggest names from overseas to compete in a four-match tournament. Ahead of the tournament, let's have a look at the top five Indian players to watch out fo
Women's T20 Challenge: Top Indian players to watch out for
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp