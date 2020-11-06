Trial this month, archers not happy due to lack of preparation

Ayantan Chowdhury By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As reported by this daily, Archery Association of India (AAI) will conduct trials from November 23-27 to select four male and as many female archers. The eight will join the national archery camp currently underway at Army Sports Institute in Pune. Not all archers are happy, saying that they are not fully prepared.

The trial will be held at JRD TATA Sports Complex in Jamshedpur. Only recurve archers who have scored 650 points and above (men) and 630 and above (women) can take part.

This reduces the number of participants to 40 men and 18 women. The AAI was in discussion with SAI over the trials for some time and received the approval on Wednesday.

"We have been planning this for a long time and are glad we can host it now. It will provide increased competition to the main group and also help elevate their levels. Olympic preparation is our priority and we will ensure safety for all. The SOP will be followed strictly," a senior AAI official said.

Archers are not impressed. A majority of them have not had proper training due to the lockdown and various SAI centres not functioning due to the pandemic. With the notice arriving just about 18 days prior to the trial, it will be difficult for most to put in a satisfactory performance.

"Most of us have not even been shooting the full distance for almost six months now. Physical fitness is also not great. So many SAI centres were not open. How can we put in a good show in such a short span of time?" a senior archer questioned.

The AAI has released a separate SOP for the event, with all archers required to undergo RT-PCR tests and carry negative reports issued not more than 48 hours before arriving in Jamshedpur. Daily temperature checks, frequent sanitisation and wearing masks will be mandatory. Accommodation will be provided to all archers.

Positive test in camp

After RT-PCR tests on all members of the national camp in Pune on Wednesday, a female archer tested Covid-19 positive.

She has been admitted to hospital. She is currently fine. Reports of the other 22 archers and support staff came negative.

Training continued as usual and will continue in the coming days. According to sources, another test is likely next week. All archers have been asked to remain extra cautious and report symptoms if any.