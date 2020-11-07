STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Rijiju inaugurates revamped sports coaching diploma course in NSNIS Patiala  

As many as 34 elite sportspersons have joined the course and will be part of India's coaching ecosystem next year.

Published: 07th November 2020 12:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2020 12:31 AM   |  A+A-

Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju

Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Sports minister Kiren Rijiju on Friday formally inaugurated the redesigned diploma course in sports coaching at the Netaji Subhash National Institute of Sports (NSNIS), Patiala. Sandip Pradhan, director general of Sports Authority of India, Pushpendra Garg, high performance director, SAI, Colonel R Bishnoi, regional director, SAI Patiala and several athletes from the country virtually attended the inaugural session.

This is the first time that direct admission has been given to eminent sportspersons to the course. As many as 34 elite sportspersons have joined the course and will be part of India's coaching ecosystem next year.

Speaking on the occasion, Rijiju said, "NSNIS Patiala is one of the premier sports institutes in the country. A diploma course from the SAI institutes gives you enormous credibility and we can proudly say that he or she is a SAI coach. The diploma course to be taken by the 58th batch is a wonderful opportunity to add lots of values to the sports ecosystem and also become established coaches. We are working to enhance the value and dignity of sportspersons and those who are connected with sports and creating better job facilities and economic well-being."

The sports minister also added that he hopes the former sportspersons of the country come forward to give back to the next generation of athletes. 

“We invite all former players and engage them in our talent scouting process and coaching. We as a government are sensitive to the need of those in the field,” said Rijiju.

The 27th Academic Council of SAI, in its council meeting earlier this year, had taken a key decision to bring forward a revamped diploma course in sports coaching to be made effective from the academic year 2020-2021. 

The decision was taken keeping in mind the evolving structure of the global sports ecosystem and to ensure that Indian coaches are equipped to train athletes as per global standards.

Wide interest from eminent sportspersons to participate in the sports coaching sector was also one of the other key reasons to redesign the course.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kiren Rijiju Netaji Subhash National Institute of Sports SAI
India Matters
Only three students attend a class at SVBNR English Medium High School in Tirumala on Thursday due to Covid fear. (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in AP
For representational purposes
Government eases guidelines for BPOs, norms to facilitate 'Work From Home'
For representational purpose. . (Photo | Reuters)
India may have lost Rs 20 lakh crore during April-September
TNIE Expressions: 'Trump’s return will mean unpredictability in ties'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Covid-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in Andhra Pradesh
Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks at the Chase Center in Wilmington. (Photo | AFP)
Joe Biden wins more votes than any other presidential candidate in US history
Gallery
A man dances in the fountain while attending a gathering at Washington Square Park to await election results on Friday, in New York. (Photo | AP)
US election results 2020 | Armed Trump supporters, rejoicing democrats, here are 24 head-turning photos from America
There are IPL stars who got off the flying starts, only to lose their way over the course of the season while there were those who struggled to find form for much of the group stage and by the time they did, it was too late for their team. Let us take a l
MS Dhoni to Glenn Maxwell: Biggest failures of IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp