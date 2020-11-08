Diwali leave for TT campers from November 12, fresh additions after break

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The national table tennis camp which is underway at DPS, Sonepat since October 28 will disperse for five days for a Diwali break. And post that small interval, three players, a new coach as well as a physio will join the camp. The break will begin from November 12 and everyone associated with the camp will rejoin on November 17. The new players who will be joining are SFR Snehit, Arjun Ghosh and Payas Jain. Mamta Prabhu will join as the women’s coach while Dr Arijit Debnath will be the physiotherapist.

Many players have been asking the federation about whether they could join the camp and the names of these three were recommended. As of now, it does not look likely that more player additions will be made. Anthony Amalraj declined to join the camp after just recovering from Covid-19. The camp will not be extended beyond the mentioned date of December 9 due to the break. After a discussion between the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) and Sports Authority of India (SAI), it was decided to allow the players a small break. According to India’s top paddler A Sharath Kamal, it will be a much-needed one.

“It has been a hard year for everyone mentally due to the ongoing pandemic. A chance to spend Diwali usually does not come around for professional athletes. We all will be back with renewed energy for the second half of the camp,” the World No 31 said. For the existing members of the camp, they will not need to produce a RT-PCR negative report but will be tested upon arrival before being allowed to rejoin training. For all the new members, SAI’s existing protocol will be followed with each required to produce a negative report. They will again be tested before being allowed to enter the bubble.

Players seek more equipment

The paddlers have been focussing on their footwork and their in-game fitness during the first week. All the paddlers and coaches have been very effusive in their praise for all the facilities provided by the authorities. The gymnasium, however, needed a few pieces of equipment solely focussed on the table tennis players. Players had a discussion with the national federation, who in turn approached SAI. Sharath has also put in an official request with TOPS to add a few more items for the perusal of all in the camp. Players have received resistance bands and gym balls.