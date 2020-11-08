Westler Bajrang Punia off to US after marriage if world meet is not held

Firoz Mirza By

CHENNAI: The next couple of weeks are going to be important for star wrestler Bajrang Punia. On personal and professional fronts. The World No 2 in 65kg is going to tie the nuptial knot with Sangita Phogat on November 25. He will hardly have time to spend at home. Even if the World Championships scheduled in Serbia from December 12-20 is cancelled, soon after the marriage Bajrang will leave for the USA on an exposure trip.

"We are awaiting United World Wrestling's (UWW) decision on the worlds. The UWW's executive committee will announce the fate of the tournament on November 12. If they decide not to hold the event, we will go to the USA for training," Shako Bentinidis, Bajrang's Georgian personal coach, told this daily. He informed that the plan has been discussed with Wrestling Federation of India, which has approved it.

The 26-year-old Bajrang, who has qualified for Tokyo Olympics, is attending the national camp at SAI centre in Sonepat. His would-be wife Sangita said Bajrang will take leave for a week for the wedding.

"The ceremony will be a private function given the situation caused by the pandemic. It will take place in our village Balali (Haryana). A few from the wrestling fraternity may attend the function," informed Sangita, youngest daughter of famous wrestling coach Mahavir Singh Phogat.

The 22-year-old Sangita, who competes in the 55kg category, said Bajrang has yet not decided if there will be a function at his place in Sonepat. "He will head for the USA if the worlds doesn't happen. I am not sure whether I will accompany him, as it's a training-cum-exposure trip."

The duo got engaged in November last year and decided to marry after the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Postponement of the Games made them change the plan.

Coach Shako is satisfied with the ongoing training, but said the foreign trip will keep his ward in better shape for the upcoming events including Olympics. "He is training with wrestlers from other weight categories including 74kg at the moment. It is going on fine but I hope international flights resume and we get a chance to train abroad."