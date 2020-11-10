STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Break for wrestlers except Bajrang Punia

As per the protocols, the wrestlers will be required to produce Covid negative certificate before entering the venue.

Published: 10th November 2020 08:31 AM

Bajrang Punia

By firoz mirza
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Men and women wrestlers attending nationals camps will get a five-day Diwali break till November 17. The Sports Authority of India (SAI) in consultation with Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) arrived at the decision recently. The wrestlers have to report at their respective centres by November 18 and will serve a seven-day mandatory quarantine period before starting individual training. 

A few women wrestlers have already left SAI centre in Lucknow for their homes while others are expected to depart soon. Men wrestlers too will follow suit except for Bajrang Punia, who will leave on November 20. “The SAI and federation have sanctioned five-day Diwali break for the wrestlers,” Vinod Tomar, WFI assistant secretary, told this daily.

Sanjay Saraswat, regional director of Lucknow’s SAI centre, informed around eight women left and remaining will head for their homes soon. “They (women wrestlers) are departing in batches. When they come back, they have to follow protocols issued by the SAI before starting group training,” added Saraswat.

As per the protocols, the wrestlers will be required to produce Covid negative certificate before entering the venue. They then will undergo a seven-day mandatory quarantine period and take virus test. They can resume group training only after 14 days.

Meanwhile, Bajrang (65 kg) confirmed that he will not go home during the Diwali break. “I have taken a week leave for my marriage which is on November 25. I will leave on November 20 and join the camp soon after the wedding. Future plans depend on United World Wrestling’s decision on the proposed World Championships,” he said.
 

Bajrang Punia
India Matters
