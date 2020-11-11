Vishnuvardhan, Tamizhanthi champs

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: S Vishnuvardhan and P Tamizhanthi emerged victorious in the U-15 boys’ and girls’ categories in the Tiruvallur district badminton championships on Tuesday. In the U-13 category, K Gokul won the title and NS Chitra clinched the girls’ crown. The pair of M Vignesh and Vishnuvardhan was the winner in U-15 boys’ doubles section while Tamizhanthi and Rubikakumaran won girls’ doubles.

Shavin shines

V Shavin’s 89 helped Harrington CA beat Chennai Public School CA by 188 runs in the Harrington CA U-12 round-robin tournament played at NM Greens Grounds.

Brief scores: Harrington CA 231/2 in 20 ovs (V Shavin 89, B Akshadh Rao 58 n.o) bt Chennai Public School CA (Anna Nagar) 43/9 in 20 ovs (B Vishaanth 3/2). MoM: V Shavin.

Christ College win

Christ College from Sriperumbudur defeated MNM FC, Chennai 2-1 in the final of the Vels University-Supermachans 7S football tournament. FC Baga thrashed Michael’s United 1-0 to finish third in a tournament where 32 teams took part.