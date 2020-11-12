STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No wrestling worlds, 'Individual World Cup' instead

This newspaper reported last week that the world meet is in doubt after three member nations including heavyweights USA and Japan opted out of the event.

Indian wrestlers Bajrang Punia L and Sakshi Malik during a promotional event in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)

By Firoz Mirza
Express News Service

CHENNAI: AS was expected, United World Wrestling (UWW) has called off the World Championships
and decided to organise an 'Individual World Cup in lieu of it'.

Belgrade, Serbia's capital, remains the host city, but final confirmation of dates will be made in the coming days. The World Championships was scheduled from December 12 to 20.

"After not reaching the criteria defined by the UWW Bureau in June to host a 'World Championship', the decision was made Tuesday to organise an 'Individual World Cup' as a substitute event," said a statement issued by the world body.

The UWW had set a benchmark saying that at least eight of top 10 nations from the 2019 World Championships and 70 per cent of total athletes participate in the 2020 edition. With many nations reinstating travel restrictions in response to Covid-19, the participation hurdles were not met, added the statement.

"This event is being organised to resume wrestling competitions globally. We will decide on our participation once the dates are out," Vinod Tomar, Wrestling Federation of India's (WFI) assistant secretary, told this daily. The official informed that unlike the worlds, participation in this substitute event is not mandatory for the member nations.

Speaking on the development, star wrestler Bajrang said, "I have an invitation for an event scheduled in the USA. I am waiting for WFI's approval in this regard. A final call on my participation in the Individual World Cup can be taken only after that." Sakshi Malik, the 2016 Rio Olympic bronze medallist, said
she will act in accordance with WFI's plans.

“We want to see our athletes compete again," said UWW president Nenad Lalovic while announcing the substitute event. "It's important for our organisation and we are committed to providing them an opportunity. There are real challenges to overcome, but we are working together to find a safe and acceptable format where our top athletes can compete in a world-class event."

The event will include a prize pool of 300,000 CHF (Swiss Franc) spread evenly across the 30 weight categories.

