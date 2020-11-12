SAI releases Rs 5.79 crore as out of pocket allowance for 2783 Khelo India athletes

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A total of Rs 5,78,50,000 has been released by the Sports Authority of India (SAI) as an out of pocket allowance (OPA) for 2783 Khelo India athletes for the month of October and November. Athletes from 35 states and Union territories have been given the OPA in 24 sporting disciplines.

"The OPA (Rs 1.20 lakh annually) is transferred directly to the athlete's bank account, whereas the rest of the amount is spent on the athlete's training, food, lodging and education at the Khelo India Academy where the athlete trains. It also includes expenses towards travel to hometown, diet charges while at home and other miscellaneous expenses incurred by the athletes," said a SAI statement. The funding has been done as per the Khelo India Talent Development (KITD) Scheme.

Meanwhile, a total of Rs 45,40,000 for the month of October and November has been given to 227 rural athletes as part of the Khelo India Scholarship for the promotion of indigenous sports.