Table Tennis nationals from January first week

TTFI has zeroed in on Indore and Sonepat as the desired host centres for the nationals because of their in-house accommodation facilities.

Published: 12th November 2020 12:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2020 12:52 AM

For representational purposes

By Ayantan Chowdhury
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) has made plans to conduct nationals for all age groups starting from the first week of January. However, for that process to happen, the national federation has written to all states and Union Territories to conduct all district and state championships and send in the entries by December 15.

While Haryana have already confirmed their plans to begin conducting events, other states are yet to follow suit. The Covid-19 situation is ever-evolving and if states are unable to conduct or complete championships, they can send in entries after holding a mini tournament or after discussions with players. That choice remains with them. The updated list of entries and the reasons for not being able to host the competition will be forwarded to the Sports Authority of India (SAI) for compliance. TTFI has already sent all states a list of guidelines to follow while hosting these meets.

TTFI has zeroed in on Indore and Sonepat as the desired host centres for the nationals because of their in-house accommodation facilities. A final call will be taken next month. Depending on the number of cases, the order of holding the nationals might be tweaked. TTFI plans to host Cadet, Sub-Junior, Junior, Youth and Senior nationals in singles only.

"Instead of beginning with cadet, we might start with another category. Youngsters will be given priority as health is of utmost importance. National ranking events and inter-institutional meet will not be held this time around due to a short amount of time left this calendar year," TTFI secretary MP Singh said.

Girls and women's events will be completed first followed by a two-day gap during which the arena and accommodation facilities will be sanitised. The boys and men's events will follow after they are tested before being allowed inside the bubble. This format will be followed in all age groups.

"We have already tentatively planned for an approximate Rs 25-30 lakh budget for testing of all players who will be involved. Conducting nationals is important for players whose rankings would matter when it comes to selecting teams for future international events or national meets besides propelling their chances to benefit from scholarships or stipends," the secretary added.

