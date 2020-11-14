Elijah Manangoi banned for two years for missing doping tests

By ANI

QUAI ANTOINE: Athletics Integrity Unit has handed a two-year ban to former 1,500 metres champion Elijah Manangoi for failing to make himself available for doping tests.

The two-year ban is backdated to December 22, 2019, the AIU said. Manangoi was provisionally suspended in July for the violations.

The ruling means "disqualification of all competitive results obtained by the athlete since 22 December 2019 with all resulting consequences, including the forfeiture of any titles, awards, medals, points prizes and appearance money," AIU said in the statement.

Manangoi took the silver medal at the 2015 Beijing world championships before winning gold in London two years later. The Kenyan pulled out of the 2019 World Athletics Championships in Doha a few days before it started.