Indoor volley arena ready next month

Ashok Venugopal

CHENNAI: Volleyball in the city is in for a major revamp. Nellai Friends Club is coming up with a new indoor facility at Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium. Due to the lockdown, construction was stopped midway. Following relaxations, the roof over the court and spectator area is now complete.

Floodlights will be installed shortly. The floor in the playing area and galleries are being spruced up. Matches can be held from the end of next month.

“Work at the indoor stadium is on in full swing. Construction of the roof, place for the spectators are over. Floodlights and minor work here and there are pending. By the end of next month, all work will be over and we will have a unique facility for volleyball players,’’ said AK Chitrapandian, secretary of Nellai Friends and Chennai District Volleyball Association.

Tamil Nadu and India player Naveen Raja Jacob welcomed the initiative of Nellai Friends. “We have played several national and state tournaments at the facility. A totally covered volleyball stadium is unique and all the players will benefit. Many matches at all levels are held at this stadium. Plus, players from the districts practise there. This covered facility will help the players practise any time and in any weather, which is good for the game,’’ opined Naveen. Depending upon the Tamil Nadu government’s policy on resuming tournaments across sports once the Covid-19 situation improves, remaining ties of the Chennai district volleyball league will be completed.

