Wushu, kayaking and canoeing camps in January

CHENNAI: AFTER months of inactivity forced by the Covid-19 pandemic, training camps have resumed in various disciplines. Boxers, wrestlers and shooters are attending national camps organised by the respective federations in collaboration with Sports Authority of India (SAI). Kayaking, canoeing and wushu will join the list in January, with camps set to begin in Bhopal's SAI National Centre of Excellence

(NCOE).

Asian Olympic Qualifiers for kayaking and canoeing is scheduled in Thailand from March 11 to 14, while the Asian Wushu Championship is proposed in India in April. The camps are aimed at preparing athletes for these events.

"Camps are proposed in January, but dates will be finalised on approval of the ACTC (annual calendar for training and competition) of the federations concerned," said GP Goswamy, high performance director at SAI Bhopal.

Senior kayakers and canoers began practice at Bhopal's Lower Lake over a month ago, but the national camp will be a first for them since the lockdown. "We've sent the ACTC to the sports ministry and expect them to approve it soon," said Prashant Kushwaha, secretary of Indian Kayaking and Canoeing Association.

The Wushu Association of India's (WAI) ACTC will come up for discussion on Tuesday. "We have selected a few medallists from past events for a training camp in Meerut starting on December 1. Once the sports ministry and SAI approve our calendar, and camp dates are finalised, these athletes will join other selected players in the national camp in January," informed Suhel Ahmed, WAI's CEO.

Training in phases

Athletes from five disciplines — judo, boxing, hockey, athletics and wushu — are scheduled to train at SAI NCOE in Bhopal. The first batch comprising 39 judokas joined the centre on October 25. The second batch of six will reach the venue on November 18. The third and fourth batches of athletes will arrive on

December 4 and 20, respectively.

"Apart from judokas, 16 (10 male and six female) boxers, 23 (13 male and 10 female) hockey players, 16 (10 male and six female) wushu players and 31 (21 male and 10 female) athletes from track and field events will reach the centre for training in phases," informed Goswamy.