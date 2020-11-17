STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Wushu, kayaking and canoeing camps in January

After months of inactivity forced by the Covid-19 pandemic, training camps have resumed in various disciplines.

Published: 17th November 2020 08:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2020 08:10 AM   |  A+A-

Kayaking

Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo | EPS)

By Firoz Mirza
Express News Service

CHENNAI: AFTER months of inactivity forced by the Covid-19 pandemic, training camps have resumed in various disciplines. Boxers, wrestlers and shooters are attending national camps organised by the respective federations in collaboration with Sports Authority of India (SAI). Kayaking, canoeing and wushu will join the list in January, with camps set to begin in Bhopal's SAI National Centre of Excellence
(NCOE).

Asian Olympic Qualifiers for kayaking and canoeing is scheduled in Thailand from March 11 to 14, while the Asian Wushu Championship is proposed in India in April. The camps are aimed at preparing athletes for these events.

"Camps are proposed in January, but dates will be finalised on approval of the ACTC (annual calendar for training and competition) of the federations concerned," said GP Goswamy, high performance director at SAI Bhopal.

Senior kayakers and canoers began practice at Bhopal's Lower Lake over a month ago, but the national camp will be a first for them since the lockdown. "We've sent the ACTC to the sports ministry and expect them to approve it soon," said Prashant Kushwaha, secretary of Indian Kayaking and Canoeing Association.

The Wushu Association of India's (WAI) ACTC will come up for discussion on Tuesday. "We have selected a few medallists from past events for a training camp in Meerut starting on December 1. Once the sports ministry and SAI approve our calendar, and camp dates are finalised, these athletes will join other selected players in the national camp in January," informed Suhel Ahmed, WAI's CEO.

Training in phases

Athletes from five disciplines — judo, boxing, hockey, athletics and wushu — are scheduled to train at SAI NCOE in Bhopal. The first batch comprising 39 judokas joined the centre on October 25. The second batch of six will reach the venue on November 18. The third and fourth batches of athletes will arrive on
December 4 and 20, respectively.

"Apart from judokas, 16 (10 male and six female) boxers, 23 (13 male and 10 female) hockey players, 16 (10 male and six female) wushu players and 31 (21 male and 10 female) athletes from track and field events will reach the centre for training in phases," informed Goswamy.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Wushu Kayaking Canoeing
India Matters
Moderna’s vaccine, created with the National Institutes of Health, is being studied in 30,000 volunteers who received either the real vaccination or a dummy shot. (Photo |AP)
COVID-19 vaccine found to be 94.5 per cent effective, says Moderna
A boy watches as a health worker collects a swab sample from a man to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
Obese people found to be at increased risk of Covid-19
For representational purposes
Covid-19 individual life insurance policy now available on the market
Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Puri | PTI
Air travel will return to pre-COVID levels by end of December, says Civil Aviation Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
The thousands to be involved in the latest UK trial will partly be recruited from the National Health Service (NHS) Vaccine Registry. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 vaccine found to be 94.5% effective, says US biotech firm Moderna
In this frame grab from NASA TV, the SpaceX Dragon is seen after docking at the International Space Station. (Photo | AP)
Four astronauts reaches ISS in historic NASA-SpaceX mission
Gallery
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
Veteran Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee passed away on Sunday at a Kolkata hospital where he was for over a month. Here is all you need to know about the iconic film star. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab and PTI)
Soumitra Chatterjee: Bengali cinema's Alt Superstar
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp