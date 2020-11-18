STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Squash Federation of India plans PSA events in February, March

Unlike many federations, SRFI waited for more time for the pandemic situation to improve before having any training camp or a low-key event.

Published: 18th November 2020 08:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2020 08:18 AM   |  A+A-

Squash

For representational purposes (File | AP)

By Srinidhi PR
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Finally, the Squash Federation of India (SRFI) has set the ball rolling for the resumption of competitive tournaments. After eight months of inactivity owing to the pandemic, the federation is planning to conduct two Professional Squash Association (PSA) Challenger Tour events next February and March in the country subject to the clearance from the sports ministry. 

It is understood that the federation has submitted a proposal to the Sports Authority of India (SAI), seeking permission to hold the events next year assuming the pandemic situation does not worsen. It was in September that the PSA resumed the Tour with the Manchester Open in Birmingham, England.

The HCL SRFI Indian Tour Jaipur leg in February was the last PSA event conducted in India before the lockdown. SRFI was supposed to conduct more tournaments in Indore, Chennai, Trivandrum, Pune and Noida but those were called off due to the crisis. 

“We are looking at next February-March to have two PSA Challenger events. The venue and the other details will be decided later once we get permission from the sports ministry. I think in the next few days, we would be getting updates on what is approved,” Cyrus Poncha, SRFI’s secretary-general, informed this newspaper. 

Unlike many federations, SRFI waited for more time for the pandemic situation to improve before having any training camp or a low-key event.

Recently, the national body gave green signal to hold closed state championships from December after announcing that this year’s national junior and sub-junior events were cancelled. 

That apart, it is understood that SAI has told SRFI that they will consider the federation’s request to have an event-based foreign coach with 2022 Asian Games and Commonwealth Games in mind. Having a tour-based foreign coach is not common in India.

The SAI is expected to discuss this with the sports ministry in the coming week and then take a call on the coach. SRFI received five applications in July for the post.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Squash Federation of India PSA Professional Squash Association SRFI
India Matters
Lakshmi Vilas Bank (File Photo | EPS)
Lakshmi Vilas Bank under moratorium for one month, depositors can't withdraw over Rs 25K
For representational purposes. (Photo | AP)
Protein-based COVID vaccine candidates more suitable for India, scientists say
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)
Shivraj Singh Chouhan announces formation of 'Cow Cabinet' in Madhya Pradesh
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File Photo | PTI)
'Development or destruction': Rahul Gandhi slams Centre on 'all-time high' inflation, unemployment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Modi at BRICS meet (Photo | ANI)
Nations supporting terrorism must be held responsible: PM Modi at BRICS
Medicos at a COVID-19 hospital (File photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Covid 19: Noida begins random testing of commuters from Delhi at entry points
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp