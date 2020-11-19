STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

2020 has taught me importance of being mentally strong, says Indian hockey star Suraj Karkera

Unfortunately for Karkera, when his teammates returned to camp in August after a six-week break, he was admitted in the hospital due to dengue.

Published: 19th November 2020 02:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2020 02:10 PM   |  A+A-

Indian Men's Hockey Team Goalkeeper Suraj Karkera

Indian Men's Hockey Team Goalkeeper Suraj Karkera

By IANS

BENGALURU: Goalkeeper Suraj Karkera had decided to stay back at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) facility in Bengaluru when the Indian men and women's hockey core probable groups, in June, were allowed to take a break to be with their families after a series of nationwide lockdowns.

He made the decision as Covid-19 cases were high in Mumbai and instead of going to his parent's house, Karkera spent most days in his room at the SAI facility, reading books and watching matches from previous years.

Unfortunately for Karkera, when his teammates returned to camp in August after a six-week break, he was admitted in the city hospital due to dengue.

"This year has been an absolute roller coaster ride. I had decided to stay back in SAI because I felt travelling to Mumbai was not safe for me as it had too many cases of Covid-19. But as fate would have it, I got dengue just when we were getting together to restart the camp. It has since been a steady road to recovery and full fitness," said the young goalkeeper.

Karkera, who was part of the Indian team that won bronze in the 2017 Hockey World League Final and was part of the team that witnessed Asia Cup success in Dhaka in 2017 as well, feels fortunate to have had the support of the coaching staff all through this period.

"When I was alone in the hostel, I was constantly checked on by our chief coach and scientific advisor. It has not been easy for them either to have not seen their families back home for more than ten months now, so there used to be a lot of talks about being resilient and at times, we would also talk about Graham's playing days," he said.

"He has a lot of interesting stories to share with us, and they are all quite inspiring. I personally feel this year has taught us a lot in terms of 'anything can happen in life' and we need to be mentally strong to face it."

And now, Karkera's primary focus is to make the most of his time with senior stalwarts like PR Sreejesh, SV Sunil, Akashdeep Singh, Manpreet Singh among other players to hone his skills as a goalkeeper.

"I feel fortunate to have been in the national coaching camp with stalwart players including someone like Sardar Singh who had so much experience," Karkera said.

"Now with senior players like Sreejesh, Manpreet, Sunil, Akashdeep etc around, there is a lot that I learn from them. They are constantly guiding me on the field and off it. My focus now is to improve my skill, footwork and timing to be ready for the next assignment and be in the reckoning for team selection," he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Suraj Karkera Indian Hockey Indian Mens Hockey Indian Mens Hockey Team Hockey India
India Matters
Pfizer said Monday no serious safety concerns have emerged so far with its vaccine. (Representational Image | AP)
Pfizer vaccine delivery could start by mid-December, says BioNTech CEO
Road to recovery: COVID-19 and its impact on mental health
Scuba diving trainees at Lakshadweep in March this year. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
The ex-Indian Special Forces commandos working to help the disabled conquer land, air and water
Head Constable Seema Dhaka
Woman head constable first Delhi cop to get out-of-turn promotion for tracing 76 kids

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Modi at BRICS meet (Photo | ANI)
Nations supporting terrorism must be held responsible: PM Modi at BRICS
Medicos at a COVID-19 hospital (File photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Covid 19: Noida begins random testing of commuters from Delhi at entry points
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp