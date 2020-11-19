STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Non-Olympic category wrestlers may join camps

A proposal is being discussed with the SAI and expected to be approved once the federation confirms India’s participation.

Wrestling

For representational purposes

By firoz mirza
Express News Service

CHENNAI: With Individual World Cup, the substitute event for the World Championships, set to be held next month, Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) is expected to include wrestlers from non-Olympic weight categories in the ongoing national camp.

A proposal in this regard is being discussed with the Sports Authority of India (SAI) and expected to be approved once the federation confirms India’s participation. 

“The federation will finalise India’s participation in the Individual World Cup in a meeting scheduled on Friday. If the federation decides in favour of participation, Indian wrestlers will compete in all 30 weight categories in the event,” Vinod Tomar, WFI’s assistant secretary, said.

United World Wrestling recently called off the World Championships which was supposed to be held from December 12 to 20 in Belgrade, Serbia and replaced it with Individual World Cup. The substitute event is expected to be held at the same venue and time period.

Every style (men’s and women’s freestyle, Greco-Roman) has 10 weight categories (six Olympic divisions). The WFI had resumed camps in five Olympic categories each in men’s and women’s freestyle.

Besides, Greco-Roman wrestlers from three Olympic divisions are also part of the camp. Lucknow’s SAI centre was chosen as a venue for the women’s camp while men’s camp is being held at the SAI centre in Sonepat. 

Wrestlers’ arrival delayed

The wrestlers were given a Diwali break by the federation last week. They were expected to reach their respective centres by Wednesday. However, it was learnt that their arrival will be delayed as they could not get their RT-PCR test report in time.

