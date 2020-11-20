Bhuvaneshwaran in third round

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Bhuvaneshwaran of ABC defeated Nazeer of ABC 4-2 in a second round match of the Ajay Rastogi Memorial-All India Open snooker championship held here on Thursday.

Results: Round 2: Bhuvaneshwaran (ABC) bt Nazeer (QBC) 4-2. Round 1: Ram Narayan (MUC) bt Karthik (Red 15) 4-2; Rizwan (QBC) bt Bommisetty Lakshmikanth (MUC) 4-2; Rajan (TNBSA) bt Naresh (SP) 4-1; Manoj Dasarathan (TC) bt Nelson (Snook City) 4-1.

TNCA condoles

The Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) condoled the demise of M Arunachalam (aged 78 years), a former Indian Railways cricketer, state coach and state panel umpire on Thursday. Arunachalam was awarded the C Subramaniam Trophy for the ‘Best School Boy Cricketer’ by TNCA during 1961-1962.