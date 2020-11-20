Hamilton a legend but Senna the greatest, says India's first Formula One racer Narain Karthikeyan

Ashok Venugopal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Ace racer Narain Karthikeyan — the first Indian to drive a Formula One car — doffs his hat to Lewis Hamilton for equalling Michael Schumacher's record of seven World Championship titles. Hamilton achieved the feat on November 15 in Turkey.

Narain believes it is a unique record and that the Britain-based driver still has a lot of gas left in his tank. The fastest Indian in the world insists it is difficult to compare Schuamacher with Hamilton, but has no hesitation in naming Ayrton Senna as the greatest F1 driver.

He is busy training enthusiasts at his academy and, in an exclusive chat with The New Indian Express, said it will take a long time for motor sports to become normal in India. He names David Ryan and Diviy Nandan as talents to watch out for and has a word of praise for Arjun Maini. Excerpts:

How does it feel that Hamilton has equalled Schumacher's record?

It was just a question of when Hamilton was going to equal it and he has managed to do it this year!

What is special about Hamilton's style of driving?

For starters, he hardly makes mistakes. Also, he's ultra fast in qualifying and rarely misses an opportunity to grab pole position. At the same time, he's really good with making his tyres last in the race. The Turkish GP was a classic example of that. He never saws at the wheel in corners and is rather progressive with his steering inputs. He basically works more with the car than against it. These are some of the hallmarks of really matured driving and there's no doubt that these factors have contributed to his success.

Many do not know how difficult it is to win seven crowns. Having been an F1 driver yourself, can you explain the process that helps one succeed?

First of all, commitment to the sport is key. There should be no compromise on this. One needs to constantly motivate himself and carry all the self-belief, as it is very crucial to find that strength during weaker times. Securing a seat with the best car in the field on a regular basis also plays an important role in shaping one's career. Good drivers have always managed to find themselves in that position. Then, there are great drivers and there are legends. I certainly consider Hamilton the latter.

Comparisons are difficult. But, was Schumacher a better driver than Hamilton?

These are different eras we are talking about. The cars are different, levels of danger are different. And, ultimately the challenges are different. You cannot compare them at all.

Can Hamilton match the charm of the German?

Of course. He is charismatic in his own right, one of a kind, and fights for what he believes in.

During Schumacher's times, races were more competitive and there were many good drivers. Keeping that in mind, do you think Hamilton is lucky that he does not have that kind of competition?

I've found that the competition in the current generation, Hybrid era is far closer and the deficit is lesser compared to Schumacher's V10 era. Teams have certainly got a lot more professional and precise with their moves. So, I wouldn't consider Hamilton any luckier than Schumacher was.

Who do you believe is the greatest F1 racer?

Ayrton Senna.

The big question everyone keeps asking is can we see an Indian again in Formula One?

That's a very difficult question to answer at this moment. It's about everything coming together and making it happen. I do wish for several Indian drivers to race in Formula One. But it is going to be extremely difficult at this point in time.

How have you been spending time in the lockdown? Has it been relaxing?

Up to a certain extent, it is relaxing. But, this is a whole different thing, as we've seen the world change before and will do so after the pandemic. It is so unfortunate to witness millions suffering in their daily lives. In that aspect, there is not so much to relax about. It is a total change of what we've been used to. It takes a while to get accustomed to and adapt to the new normal.

How are you keeping yourself fit?

A great deal of my fitness levels are due to Ramji's (Srinivasan) efforts and his programmes. I also get help from Moses. They've helped me maintain my fitness from the beginning and it has been carried throughout the lockdown.

How is your academy coming along? Can you name any emerging talent from the academy?

NK Racing Academy is a driver development programme that promotes grassroots motor sport in India and provides young talent a platform to race in the international sphere. Between 2006 and 2010, the academy won multiple national single-seater championships and developed several young drivers. The academy has recently tied up with Italian Karting giant CRG as a factory team, which makes the academy one of its kind in India. I'd say our emerging talents include David Ryan and Diviy Nandan. Arjun Maini is also a proven talent who is extremely fast and on a different level in his career. He has kindly accepted to help us with developing our current set of upcoming drivers.

We recently had an event at the MMSC track. Do you think the sport is slowly coming back on track in India?

There is still a long way to go in terms of the sport picking up and being recognised as it deserves to be in India. At least something is better than nothing at the moment. We've got to work with what we have and capitalise on the right opportunities to grow.

What are your plans for the coming months?

Right now, I am focussed on making NK Racing Academy bigger and better. I am working hard to contribute to karting in India along with Akbar, Arman and Meco Motorsports.

Finally, your advice for sportspersons in these challenging times?

Keep focus and maintain momentum and your motivation. Training mentally and physically will help the above.