STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

2017 champion Shubhankar Sharma misses cut in Joburg Open

Following Sharma's triumph in 2017, the event did not take place in 2018 and 2019.

Published: 21st November 2020 04:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2020 04:24 PM   |  A+A-

Shubhankar Sharma

Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma (File photo| AFP)

By PTI

JOHANNESBURG: Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma missed his first 36-hole cut in eight starts as he exited early at the Joburg Open, a tournament he won when it was last played in November 2017.

Following Sharma's triumph in 2017, the event did not take place in 2018 and 2019.

After a first round 76, which included a quadruple bogey on Par-5 12th, he struggled in the second to 8-over 79, including two doubles, seven bogeys and three birdies.

Sharma had exited after 54 holes in the previous tournament, the Aphrodite Hills Showdown, an event that was strokeplay for 36 holes and then knock-out for last two rounds.

Sharma missed only the Sunday action limited to Top-16 but finished T-20.

Prior to that Sharma made six straight cuts with a best finish of T-14 at the Aphrodite Hills Open in Cyprus.

Jacques Blaauw of South Africa, with a round of 66-63 at 13-under led by one over fellow South African Wilco Nienaber (63-67) who was 12-under.

Aaron Cockerill of England was third with 64-68 at 10-under.

First round leader Matt Wallace shot 71 and slipped to T-11 at 7-under.

The home favourites had been locked together at 12 under par when play was suspended for one hour and 50 minutes due to a dangerous weather situation on Friday afternoon, with talented 20-year-old Nienaber on the 15th green and Blaauw two holes further down the course.

Blaauw was able to hole his 20 foot birdie putt on the 17th green when play resumed, before safely parring the last to sign for a sensational 63 and head into the weekend on 13 under at Randpark Golf Club.

Nienaber bogeyed 16th to slip two behind Blaauw but birdied 17th and parred the 18th to finish the day in second place on 12 under.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shubhankar Sharma Joburg Open
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo| EPS)
Covid-19: Maharashtra eyes suspension of trains, flights connecting Delhi
Indian-American, Mala Adiga, the policy director of Joe Biden's wife, Jill. (Photo | State.gov)
Indian-American Mala Adiga appointed as Jill Biden's policy director
Kerala Ayush secretary Sharmila Mary Joseph (photo| YouTube screengrab)
Kerala: Covid patients turn to Ayurveda, Ayush secretary faces wrath of practitioners
G Sahana from Pookollai, Thanjavur, has secured admission in KAPV Government Medical College Tiruchy. (Photo | EPS)
TN: Destitute girl secures MBBS seat, thanks to actor Sivakarthikeyan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Narendra Modi (R) with his Bhutanese counterpart Lotay Tshering (File Photo | PTI)
Bhutan's requirements will always be top priority for India: PM Modi
The second phase of the Malabar multinational maritime exercise has begun in the northern Arabian Sea. (Photo | Twitter)
Malabar 2020: India and US show Navy strength in Phase 2 of multilateral exercise
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp