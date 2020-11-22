STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'You are my happy place': Wrestler Babita Phogat announces pregnancy, shares picture of baby bump

The 30-year-old Commonwealth Games gold medalist penned a heartwarming note expressing her excitement and anticipation on beginning a 'new chapter'.

Published: 22nd November 2020 12:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2020 12:23 AM

Wrestler Babita Phogat with her husband Vivek Suhag (Photo | Babita Phogat, Instagram)

By Online Desk

Wrestler Babita Phogat took to Instagram on Saturday to announce the news of her pregnancy.

the 30-year-old Commonwealth Games gold medalist penned a heartwarming note expressing her excitement and anticipation on beginning a 'new chapter'.

"Every single moment that I spend being your wife, I realize how lucky I am to live such an amazing life. You are my happy place." You complete me...“I’m excited & waiting to start this new chapter in my life," she wrote.

Babita is the daughter of Mahavir Phogat, a noted wrestling coach. The Phogats became a household name in the country after the success of Hindi film "Dangal'', which is based on the lives of Phogat sisters, all of them wrestlers, and their father who coached them against all odds.

Phogat also joined the BJP in August 2019 but lost her first election.

