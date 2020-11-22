'You are my happy place': Wrestler Babita Phogat announces pregnancy, shares picture of baby bump

By Online Desk

Wrestler Babita Phogat took to Instagram on Saturday to announce the news of her pregnancy.

Sharing a picture of herself with her husband, the 30-year-old Commonwealth Games gold medalist penned a heartwarming note expressing her excitement and anticipation on beginning a 'new chapter'.

"Every single moment that I spend being your wife, I realize how lucky I am to live such an amazing life. You are my happy place." You complete me...“I’m excited & waiting to start this new chapter in my life," she wrote.

Babita is the daughter of Mahavir Phogat, a noted wrestling coach. The Phogats became a household name in the country after the success of Hindi film "Dangal'', which is based on the lives of Phogat sisters, all of them wrestlers, and their father who coached them against all odds.

Phogat also joined the BJP in August 2019 but lost her first election.