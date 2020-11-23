STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Cannot wait to run, there is no fear in my mind: Avinash Sable

After a year of uncertainty and lack of competitions, 3,000m steeplechaser Avinash Sable will finally get a chance to compete at the Delhi Half Marathon on November 29.

Published: 23rd November 2020 09:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2020 09:58 AM   |  A+A-

Silver: Avinash Sable - Men’s 3000m Steeplechase

Steeplechase athlete Avinash Sable (Photo | PTI)

By Ayantan Chowdhury
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After a year of uncertainty and lack of competitions, 3,000m steeplechaser Avinash Sable will finally get a chance to compete at the Delhi Half Marathon on November 29. Having qualified for the Tokyo Olympics, the 25-year-old wants to test himself against an illustrious field and see where he stands. This daily spoke to the national record holder about a variety of topics including his preparations, his mental state and his goals and aims in the coming year. Excerpts... 

Steeplechaser Avinash
Sable will be competing at the
Delhi Half Marathon

You will get a chance to compete after more than a year. How does it feel?
I last competed at the World Championships (2019) so finally getting a chance to compete is a positive feeling. It has been a difficult period for all so the only thing I could do was train. I have been inside the camps in Ooty and Bengaluru and while practice is necessary, after a point it becomes important to test yourself. It gives you an idea as to where you stand and what further tweaks are required to keep improving. So the Delhi Half Marathon will give me a chance to compete against an illustrious field and hopefully, I can show people what I have been working on.

Covid cases are rising and as an athlete, are you worried about competing in Delhi?
To be honest, I cannot wait to run. There is no fear in my mind currently. Also, the organisers have been in touch and assured all athletes of the safety standards that will be maintained. I’m currently self-isolating when I’m done with practice. I will be tested prior to my departure from Bengaluru and even before the race, all the athletes will be subjected to a couple of tests. International athletes are also arriving, so safety will not be an issue. In many countries, competitions and camps are on in full flow and events need to resume considering the Tokyo Olympics is edging closer. It will be great to run on home soil. 

What have you been working on and how beneficial has the Ooty stint been? Any plans of training abroad prior to the Games?
Technical aspects like crossing the hurdle, endurance training and improving my speed were some of the key aspects that I have been working on. I’m aware of the timings set by the Olympic contenders and have been working slowly towards that goal. Ooty’s high altitude training really helps and is a major bonus. Training in Bengaluru has also proved quite beneficial. Currently, I plan to train in India only as it seems safer compared to Europe and other places. 

How has the lack of competitions affected you mentally?
Competitions are the need of the hour and hopefully, high quality races will open up and I will get the chance to go abroad and compete a few times before Games. Preparing for a long time without a goal or target in sight can weigh an athlete down. Fitness work, running on the track help but if you do not feel the pressure of competition, if you don’t test yourself against others, it becomes difficult after a point to keep oneself motivated. That is why I jumped at the chance of taking part in the Delhi Half Marathon. The plan is to not only do well among Indians but also set a competitive time when compared to the elite foreign athletes. 

Do you plan to take a break anytime soon and visit your family in Maharashtra?
The last time I had gone home was back in September prior to World Championships. It has been a long time but an athlete’s life is just like this and a lot of sacrifices need to be made in order to achieve success. I was thinking of visiting after July but then the pandemic and lockdown struck and plans had to be altered. A break is required but now there is very little time left. Will go home after I make the country proud in Tokyo.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Half Marathon Avinash Sable
India Matters
An illustration picture shows vials with Covid-19 Vaccine stickers attached and syringes with the logo of British pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca. (Photo | AFP)
Oxford vaccine Covishield shows 70% efficacy against Covid-19
Volunteers use an oximeter to measure the oxygen level during a door-to-door campaign to check symptomatic COVID-19 residents. (Photo | PTI)
Experts see a second covid wave as mortality rate rises in various states
Web series ‘A Suitable Boy’ faces probe for ‘love jihad’ in MP
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (File Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Kerala govt not to implement controversial Police Act amendment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
The was found to be involved in several theft cases. (Photo | Express)
WATCH | Police chase lorry thief for 60kms in TN to catch him
Pfizer has said that no serious safety concerns have emerged so far with its vaccine. (Representational Image | AP)
Why Moderna and Pfizer vaccines may not be available in India
Gallery
One of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time The Undertaker's final farewell took place at World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Survivor Series 2020. In June this year, the seven-time WWE champion had announced his retirement in the final episode of the
The Undertaker retires: A look back at the WWE legend's first nine WrestleMania matches that started his epic  21-0 streak
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp