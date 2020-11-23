Cannot wait to run, there is no fear in my mind: Avinash Sable

Ayantan Chowdhury By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After a year of uncertainty and lack of competitions, 3,000m steeplechaser Avinash Sable will finally get a chance to compete at the Delhi Half Marathon on November 29. Having qualified for the Tokyo Olympics, the 25-year-old wants to test himself against an illustrious field and see where he stands. This daily spoke to the national record holder about a variety of topics including his preparations, his mental state and his goals and aims in the coming year. Excerpts...

You will get a chance to compete after more than a year. How does it feel?

I last competed at the World Championships (2019) so finally getting a chance to compete is a positive feeling. It has been a difficult period for all so the only thing I could do was train. I have been inside the camps in Ooty and Bengaluru and while practice is necessary, after a point it becomes important to test yourself. It gives you an idea as to where you stand and what further tweaks are required to keep improving. So the Delhi Half Marathon will give me a chance to compete against an illustrious field and hopefully, I can show people what I have been working on.

Covid cases are rising and as an athlete, are you worried about competing in Delhi?

To be honest, I cannot wait to run. There is no fear in my mind currently. Also, the organisers have been in touch and assured all athletes of the safety standards that will be maintained. I’m currently self-isolating when I’m done with practice. I will be tested prior to my departure from Bengaluru and even before the race, all the athletes will be subjected to a couple of tests. International athletes are also arriving, so safety will not be an issue. In many countries, competitions and camps are on in full flow and events need to resume considering the Tokyo Olympics is edging closer. It will be great to run on home soil.

What have you been working on and how beneficial has the Ooty stint been? Any plans of training abroad prior to the Games?

Technical aspects like crossing the hurdle, endurance training and improving my speed were some of the key aspects that I have been working on. I’m aware of the timings set by the Olympic contenders and have been working slowly towards that goal. Ooty’s high altitude training really helps and is a major bonus. Training in Bengaluru has also proved quite beneficial. Currently, I plan to train in India only as it seems safer compared to Europe and other places.

How has the lack of competitions affected you mentally?

Competitions are the need of the hour and hopefully, high quality races will open up and I will get the chance to go abroad and compete a few times before Games. Preparing for a long time without a goal or target in sight can weigh an athlete down. Fitness work, running on the track help but if you do not feel the pressure of competition, if you don’t test yourself against others, it becomes difficult after a point to keep oneself motivated. That is why I jumped at the chance of taking part in the Delhi Half Marathon. The plan is to not only do well among Indians but also set a competitive time when compared to the elite foreign athletes.

Do you plan to take a break anytime soon and visit your family in Maharashtra?

The last time I had gone home was back in September prior to World Championships. It has been a long time but an athlete’s life is just like this and a lot of sacrifices need to be made in order to achieve success. I was thinking of visiting after July but then the pandemic and lockdown struck and plans had to be altered. A break is required but now there is very little time left. Will go home after I make the country proud in Tokyo.