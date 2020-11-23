STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Indian Golf Union polls on December 27, online or not?

Returning Officer RK Gauba suggested that elections be held afresh than declaring names of those who would have been elected from the polls held in December 2018.

Published: 23rd November 2020 10:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2020 10:18 PM   |  A+A-

Golf

For representational purposes

By Atreyo Mukhopadhyay
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The long-standing impasse over elections in the Indian Golf Union (IGU) took a new turn on Monday. At the body's annual general meeting, Returning Officer RK Gauba suggested that elections be held afresh than declaring names of those who would have been elected from the polls held in December 2018. Accordingly, elections will be conducted on December 27.

Results of elections held two years ago could not be declared back then due to a court order. After a prolonged court battle, more orders and cancellation of meetings, the results were expected to be announced at Monday's AGM. But following the Returning Officer's suggestion which was accepted by the chairman of the meeting, the house unanimously decided to have fresh elections for all the posts.

A notice to this effect has to be circulated three weeks before December 27. Holding elections in the current situation is not simple because there is a question mark over members from different parts of the country travelling to one city to cast votes. Some of them are reluctant because IGU meetings are usually held in Delhi, which is experiencing a rise in Covid-19 cases. On the other hand, there is no provision of online voting in the IGU's constitution or the National Sports Development Code. It has to be seen whether an exception will be made considering the extraordinary circumstances.

Most of the members attended Monday's meeting online, while some were present at the IGU office in Delhi. It's also not clear what happens to the term of office-bearers, since no elected person held office from 2018-20. There were interim office-bearers in this period to ensure that activities didn't come to a standstill.

The Sports Code allows individuals a certain number of terms, after which they can't hold positions of office-bearers. It's possible that nobody will be deemed to be holding office from 2018-20. But if not, this may lead to complications. According to a directive from the sports ministry, IGU is among a host of national sports federations which have to conduct elections fulfilling conditions mentioned in the Sports Code before December 31. Failure may result in getting de-recognised.

The IGU was deemed non-compliant with the Sports Code for a period for not submitting a list of elected candidates, although it could not do so because of the stay on declaring election results.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian Golf Union IGU
India Matters
High tides at Covelong beach ahead of Nivar cyclone, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Nivar to intensify into very severe cyclonic storm with gusts reaching 145 kmph: IMD
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Choosing partner without religion bar is a right, says HC amid 'Love Jihad' debate
Eyeing a third term? 2014-29 crucial years for country, says PM
The newly recruited police personnel at Jagdalpur police training school (Photo | EPS)
Chhattisgarh: 121 surrendered Maoists pass out as cops, to join anti-Naxal operations soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
High tides ahead of Cyclone Nivar in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: How is Tamil Nadu preparing for it?
High tides at Covelong beach ahead of Nivar cyclone, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar likely to bring high-speed winds exceeding 120 kmph in Delta districts
Gallery
World Cup-winning Indian captain Kapil Dev named his star-studded ODI XI. Check out The Haryana Hurricane's pick. (Photo | PTI and AP)
Kapil Dev names his India ODI XI: Check out the 1983 World Cup-winning captain's star-studded team
One of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time The Undertaker's final farewell took place at World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Survivor Series 2020. In June this year, the seven-time WWE champion had announced his retirement in the final episode of the
The Undertaker retires: A look back at the WWE legend's first nine WrestleMania matches that started his epic  21-0 streak
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp