Yachting body outlines proposed 2021 calendar 

Srinidhi PR By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: After football and golf, sailing has also joined the list of disciplines resuming national-level competitions. The water sport came out of hibernation with the ongoing national championship in Mumbai (Nov 21 to 27). The Yachting Association of India (YAI) has come up with proposed domestic calendar, which is tentatively scheduled to begin from January 27. It has been forwarded to the Sports Authority of India for approval.

A total of 17 events are planned for 2021 with the Open Navy Windsurfing Championship in Goa being the season opener. It will be a ranking event and will be considered as the first selection trial for RS:X, RS One category sailors for the 2022 Asian Games. The youth nationals are scheduled for April 28-May 3 in Chennai and the senior meet will be held in September last week in Mumbai.

There will be 10 ranking events next year with most of them doubling up as selection trials for the Asiad. Mumbai, Goa and Chennai will host a majority of tournaments with two events planned in Hyderabad and one in Bhopal. It is understood that the clubs have been told to propose ranking events on the east coast to YAI.

Full story: newindianexpress.com