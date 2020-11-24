STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Yachting body outlines proposed 2021 calendar 

It is understood that the clubs have been told to propose ranking events on the east coast to YAI.

Published: 24th November 2020 07:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2020 07:31 AM   |  A+A-

Yachting

Yachting (Photo | EPS)

By Srinidhi PR
Express News Service

CHENNAI: After football and golf, sailing has also joined the list of disciplines resuming national-level competitions. The water sport came out of hibernation with the ongoing national championship in Mumbai  (Nov 21 to 27). The Yachting Association of India (YAI) has come up with proposed domestic calendar, which is tentatively scheduled to begin from January 27. It has been forwarded to the Sports Authority of India for approval. 

A total of 17 events are planned for 2021 with the Open Navy Windsurfing Championship in Goa being the season opener. It will be a ranking event and will be considered as the first selection trial for RS:X, RS One category sailors for the 2022 Asian Games. The youth nationals are scheduled for April 28-May 3 in Chennai and the senior meet will be held in September last week in Mumbai.

There will be 10 ranking events next year with most of them doubling up as selection trials for the Asiad. Mumbai, Goa and Chennai will host a majority of tournaments with two events planned in Hyderabad and one in Bhopal. It is understood that the clubs have been told to propose ranking events on the east coast to YAI.

Full story: newindianexpress.com

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
High tides at Covelong beach ahead of Nivar cyclone, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Nivar to intensify into very severe cyclonic storm with gusts reaching 145 kmph: IMD
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Choosing partner without religion bar is a right, says HC amid 'Love Jihad' debate
Eyeing a third term? 2014-29 crucial years for country, says PM
The newly recruited police personnel at Jagdalpur police training school (Photo | EPS)
Chhattisgarh: 121 surrendered Maoists pass out as cops, to join anti-Naxal operations soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
High tides ahead of Cyclone Nivar in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: How is Tamil Nadu preparing for it?
High tides at Covelong beach ahead of Nivar cyclone, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar likely to bring high-speed winds exceeding 120 kmph in Delta districts
Gallery
World Cup-winning Indian captain Kapil Dev named his star-studded ODI XI. Check out The Haryana Hurricane's pick. (Photo | PTI and AP)
Kapil Dev names his India ODI XI: Check out the 1983 World Cup-winning captain's star-studded team
One of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time The Undertaker's final farewell took place at World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Survivor Series 2020. In June this year, the seven-time WWE champion had announced his retirement in the final episode of the
The Undertaker retires: A look back at the WWE legend's first nine WrestleMania matches that started his epic  21-0 streak
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp