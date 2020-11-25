STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Wrestler Narsingh Yadav back in India fold after doping scandal

The Belgrade tournament will be a comeback of sorts for Narsingh after he was barred from participating in the 2016 Rio Olympics, a day before his bout. He was banned for four years.

Published: 25th November 2020 07:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2020 07:24 PM   |  A+A-

Wrestler Narsingh Yadav. (File Photo)

By firoz mirza
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Star wrestlers Bajrang Punia (65kg) and Vinesh Phogat (53kg) along with Jitender Kinha (74kg) and Somvir Rathi (92kg) will skip the Individual World Cup in Belgrade from December 12 to 18. Returning to the national fold for the first time after a doping scandal is Narsingh Yadav, a former World Championship medallist.

While Bajrang has preferred to train in the USA with his coach Shako Bentinidis, Vinesh decided to give it a miss citing lack of competition. The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) has not named replacements, except for Narsingh, who will compete in 74kg in place of Jitender.

"We cannot conduct selection trials, so we have decided to send those who competed in the Asian Championships in New Delhi in February," Vinod Tomar, WFI's assistant secretary, told this daily. Indian wrestlers won a record-breaking 20 medals in the Asian event, which was also their last international outing before the lockdown.

The Belgrade tournament will be a comeback of sorts for Maharashtra grappler Narsingh after he was barred from participating in the 2016 Rio Olympics, a day before his bout. He was eventually banned for four years on doping charges. The 31-year-old completed the ban in August and made a return to the national camp, which resumed in September.

Speaking on those who will be participating in the World Cup, Tomar said, "Bajrang requested us to allow him to train in the USA. It has been approved. Vinesh feels elite wrestlers in her division will skip the meet, so she is not going. Somvir is nursing an injury while Jitender may go to the USA with Bajrang. Only Narisngh has been named as a replacement for Jitender, while other categories will go unrepresented."

Participants have been asked to reach Belgrade by December 10. The event will begin with competitions in the Greco-Roman category followed by women's wrestling and men's freestyle. This competition is a substitute for the World Championships, which was scheduled in the same place at the same time before being cancelled due to the pandemic.

While the men's national camp for Greco-Roman and freestyle wrestlers is going on at SAI, Sonepat, the women grapplers didn't join the camp in Lucknow after the Diwali break. They have been asked to train at their respective places. "We have started the visa process. Once it is done, we will inform the wrestlers about the travel plan," signed off Tomar.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Narsingh Yadav Wrestling
India Matters
Fire officials rescue people affected by the flood due to incessant rains at Velachery in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Chennai largely escaped waterlogging due to improved infra, says corporation chief
Workers wearing PPE take a break after cremating a person who succumbed to COVID-19, at Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Taking moderate COVID-19 symptoms lightly could be fatal, finds study
Dr Gaurav Sharma, one of the youngest and newly-elected MPs in New Zealand. (Photo | Twitter, @gmsharmanz)
Indian-origin MP in New Zealand takes oath in Sanskrit
Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij (Photo | PTI)
Love Jihad: Haryana forms panel to frame law, MP mulls 10 years jail for offenders

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Chalai market in Thiruvananthapuram have a deserted look during the nation wide 24 hours general strike called by trade unions. (Photo | EPS/BP Deepu)
Trade unions across the nation go on strike; public services hit severely
A man wearing mask as a precaution against COVID-19 pedals past flags of a Communist party trade union during a nation wide strike by various trade unions in Kochi. (Photo | AP)
Trade union strike: Normal life disrupted, bandh effective in West Bengal
Gallery
Despite the sincere efforts, many localities in Chennai witnessed waterlogging as Cyclone Nivar made landfall. Madipakkam, Adambakkam, Velachery and Nanganallur were largely submerged. Ram Nagar in Velachery and the neighbouring Madipakkam were among the worst affected. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Flood repair in full swing as Chennai, Puducherry limp back to normalcy
Did you know Diego Maradona tried to form a union of professional footballers for years? The idea goes hand in hand with his decision to get faces of Leftwing leaders Che Guevara and Castro tattooed on his body. A staunch critic of the US, the Argentine f
RIP Diego Maradona: The staunch Leftist who was Castro's darling and hated USA 'with all strength'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp