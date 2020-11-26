AAI gets back recognition after 8 years

Ayantan Chowdhury By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: It was December 7, 2012, when the Archery Association of India (AAI) was derecognised for flouting age and tenure restrictions of the Sports Code. Almost eight years later, it has finally been recognised by the sports ministry.

Elections conducted on January 18 this year have been deemed fair, free and transparent. The federation now has the ministry’s recognition and World Archery has lifted its suspension conditionally. The verdict came on Wednesday and AAI officials, who have been fighting various legal battles in different courts, can finally heave a sigh of relief.

“It is fantastic news and I am thankful to the ministry for revoking the suspension. It heralds the beginning of a new era for Indian archery. It will be a great source of encouragement for Indian teams to perform better at this crucial juncture,” AAI president Arjun Munda said.

The recognition is for a period of one year. However, elections for the posts of one vice-president, and two joint-secretaries were found to be not in accordance with the provisions of the Sports Code (elected in absence of prior NOC from the prescribed government authority to contest election).

The three officials will have to demit office and fresh elections will have to conducted for these posts. According an AAI official, elections are likely in January, as the corrections have to be made within three months.

