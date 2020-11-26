Ministry recognition of truant federations sets bad precedent

Indraneel Das By

Express News Service

Well, this might raise eyebrows. The sports ministry, in an affidavit to Delhi High Court, has decided to renew recognition of Equestrian Federation of India, Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India, Indian Polo Association, Yachting Association of India and Special Olympic Bharat for a year.

Intriguing are the words used by the ministry to grant recognition. The submission made to the Delhi HC, apart from its decision to renew recognition for a year, says, “These NSFs will be required to bring their constitutions and governance structure in line with the Sports Code.” This will set a bad precedent, writes Indraneel Das.