STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

ADHM amid COVID-19 pandemic will set benchmark for other sports to follow: Abhinav Bindra

Asked about his own tryst with running, Abhinav Bindra said that it was a vital part of his training regime during his days as a shooter.

Published: 27th November 2020 06:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2020 06:38 PM   |  A+A-

2008 Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra

2008 Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra (File Photo| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India's only individual Olympic gold medallist shooter Abhinav Bindra on Friday said the Airtel Delhi Half Marathon will set a benchmark for other sports to follow as it is being held amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some of the world's top runners, including defending champions Andamlak Belihu and Tsehay Gemechu, both of Ethiopia, will take part in the ADHM 2020 here on Sunday.

One of the first global sporting events to be hosted by India during the COVID-19 pandemic, the half marathon will see the elite runners begin at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, while the amateurs from across the globe will join via the exclusive Mobile App.

"The ADHM 2020 is a very significant moment for Indian sports since the pandemic started. Our athletes have resumed training but we have to get them in the competitive space again," Bindra, who is the event ambassador of ADHM 2020, said during a press conference on Friday.

"This is a very important step towards resuming competitive sports in India. This event would be a benchmark for other sports to follow in the future," said the 38-year-old who won a 10m air rifle gold in 2008 Olympics.

Speaking about the amateur runners participating from remote locations, Bindra said, "This era forces us to embrace technology more and innovate more. Sports needs technology and innovation. To survive a challenging situation, we have to adapt to the situation."

Asked about his own tryst with running, Bindra said that it was a vital part of his training regime during his days as a shooter.

"I picked up the sport of shooting because I thought I didn't have to move, but to succeed in shooting, I had to run quite a bit. Running helped me to sustain pressure in a competition so it was a very important part of my training regime."

Bindra said the Airtel Delhi Half Marathon will help in uniting people.

"Bringing in more solidarity is important at the moment. Each one of the runners participating in ADHM 2020 has a good role to play in uniting people and the community," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Abhinav Bindra ADHM COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates  Coronavirus Latest Updates
India Matters
Akash Pathak arrives in Bhubaneswar on Thursday evening | Express
IFS officer’s raj: Rs 9.4 crore in banks, Rs 3 cr spent on flight
For representational purpose.
Experts warn against vaccinating frontline health workers first
Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami (File photo | EPS)
Covid under control but TN needs some more time to return to normalcy: CM
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
India technically in recession, post-Covid output loss upwards of Rs 20 lakh crore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes
All that glitters is not gold: Diamond rush in Nagaland's coal heartland
Delhi police use tear gas during the farmers protest at Singhu border in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Dilli Chalo: Farmers reach capital border, cops fire tear gas at them
Gallery
On Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary, let us take a look at 25 quotes of the iconic actor that will inspire everyone.
Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary: 25 inspirational quotes of the iconic actor
Despite the sincere efforts, many localities in Chennai witnessed waterlogging as Cyclone Nivar made landfall. Madipakkam, Adambakkam, Velachery and Nanganallur were largely submerged. Ram Nagar in Velachery and the neighbouring Madipakkam were among the worst affected. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Flood repair in full swing as Chennai, Puducherry limp back to normalcy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp