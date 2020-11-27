Min affidavit on HI

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The sports ministry has filed a counter affidavit in the Delhi high court in the matter of Aslam Sher Khan v. Union of India & Others. The case, up for hearing on Friday, pertains to one put forth by Khan, a member of the 1975 World Cup winning captain.

Khan had alleged that Hockey India were creating posts that was in direct contravention to the National Sports Code of India. In the counter affidavit, the sports ministry said that, HI, in its proposed amendments in its constitution “(...) providing for the removal of of voting rights earlier given to CEO.

To that effect, appointment of CEO without voting rights by an NSF is not in contravention of Sports Code.” Full story: newindianexpress.com